Read the Timeform report of the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, won in impressive fashion by Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Galopin des Champs

Constitution Hill had already wowed the racing world this winter with an effortless switch to open company and his chasing equivalent from last season's novice ranks did something similar here with a performance out of the very top drawer - it's no exaggeration to suggest that Galopin des Champs could develop into the best horse ever trained by Willie Mullins, who was winning this race for a ninth time.

Galopin des Champs is potentially the best chaser in training and made an impressive return from eight months off, the fact he settled so well under more patient tactics than used in 2021/22 another positive with regard to a tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup next March; raced in third or fourth early, jumped better as race wore on (bit careful early as opposed to mistakes), headway on bridle back straight, went upsides three out, took over home turn, quickened clear between last two, won going away with plenty in hand. Fakir d'Oudairies is a likeable sort and ran respectably after eight months off at a track he's yet to show his very best, bumping into a potential superstar on this occasion; chased leader, lost place when blundered fifth, shaken up between three out and two out, kept on to go second approaching last, no match for winner.

Lifetime Ambition is enjoying a fine campaign despite no wins and ran well upped in grade - previous comments about a return to Aintree still hold true as to long-term plans; made running, typically jumped well in main, joined three out, left behind by winner from home turn, lost second before last. Haut En Couleurs got back on track to some extent over a longer trip after eight months off, though he still has work to do in the jumping department; patiently ridden, not always fluent, steady headway back straight, plugged on from two out.

Fastorslow faced a stiff task in this grade back chasing after eight months off (lost novice status when winning only French start over fences for previous connections) but should be sharper for the run/experience; in touch, went second halfway, mistake ninth, shaken up after four out, not persevered with once held. Vanillier has yet to realise his potential over fences but shouldn't be judged on his 2022/23 runs to date, clearly marking time over inadequate trips before presumably being switched to valuable staying company later in the season (the Grand National at Aintree or the Irish version likely to be the aim); held up, not fluent five out and four out, soon done with after though again not given a hard time.