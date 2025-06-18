A performance from Field of Gold to take the breath away, scintillating in its execution, right up there in form terms with the very best in the last 30 years in the St James's Palace, on a par or better with such as Rock of Gibraltar, Henrythenavigator and Shamardal, and with his own sire Kingman; like Kingman, Field of Gold gained revenge for a defeat in the Guineas at Newmarket, the other main player in this field of 7 the winner of the Poulains, Henri Matisse, who himself ran to a level usually good enough to go close in the race, the pacemakers, or the 2 of the 3 that managed to get to the front, doing their job in ensuring a well-run race that allowed the principals to show to advantage.