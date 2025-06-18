Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Timeform's view

Timeform report and analysis | Field of Gold's St James's Palace win

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Wed June 18, 2025 · 3h ago

Read Timeform's report of the St James's Palace Stakes, which was won in stunning style by Field of Gold.

A performance from Field of Gold to take the breath away, scintillating in its execution, right up there in form terms with the very best in the last 30 years in the St James's Palace, on a par or better with such as Rock of Gibraltar, Henrythenavigator and Shamardal, and with his own sire Kingman; like Kingman, Field of Gold gained revenge for a defeat in the Guineas at Newmarket, the other main player in this field of 7 the winner of the Poulains, Henri Matisse, who himself ran to a level usually good enough to go close in the race, the pacemakers, or the 2 of the 3 that managed to get to the front, doing their job in ensuring a well-run race that allowed the principals to show to advantage.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING