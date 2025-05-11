Timeform report and analysis | Chester Cup form looks strong

As ever, the draw played a role in the Chester Cup - nothing from stall 10 or higher ever looked like taking a hand in the finish - whilst the gallop was nothing special for a long way, either, but there are still definite grounds for thinking this will prove a stronger piece of form than tends to be the case these days, the 2024 winner getting amongst the top 3 in the betting to fill the first 4 places and the winner surely a leading contender for the Ascot Stakes next month.

EAST INDIA DOCK had been laid out for this since the Triumph and, relishing the extra distance, improved again to land a very valuable pot, leaving the firm impression that he hasn't yet reached his limit on the Flat and surely a leading contender for the Ascot Stakes next month, notably strong at the finish of this and likely to have won even more decisively had the gallop been better; chased leaders, bumped after 2f, shaken up 3f out, good headway over 1f out, stayed on to lead final 100 yds.

CABALLO DE MAR looked well-in under just a 3-lb penalty for his latest all-weather win (due to be 5 lb higher again in the future) and proved himself just as effective back on turf, coping fine with the still longer trip, too, for all he was edged out late in the day by one that was even further ahead of his mark; close up, produced to lead approaching final 1f, worn down final 100 yds he's really likeable and, whilst his chance at the weights won't be as obvious when next seen, there's no reason why he won't continue to figure prominently in good staying handicaps, the Northumberland Plate an obvious target given his effectiveness on the all-weather.

ZOFFEE had won this from just 1 lb lower 12 months earlier and ran up to his best after 7 months off, soon well positioned from a good draw and just beaten by a couple of better-treated ones this time round; never far away, ridden over 2f out, kept on; he found it tough going last season after his reappearance and it's fair to say he was seen to maximum effect here.

LEINSTER remains a handicapper to be interested in, upped markedly in trip here and not seeing it out so well as some, a good chance he can do better again back at shorter (may prove best up to 2m); dictated, not settle fully, headed approaching final 1f, no extra.

WHO'S GLEN had been a wide-margin winner here at 3 yrs and ended up matching his reappearance form despite not being ideally placed, quite possible that there's a bit better to come from him yet; patiently ridden, still plenty to do over 2f out, headway soon after, never nearer.