Timeform report and analysis | Chester Cup form looks strong

Read Timeform's report of the prestigious Chester Cup, won by East India Dock from another well-handicapped stayer.
As ever, the draw played a role in the Chester Cup - nothing from stall 10 or higher ever looked like taking a hand in the finish - whilst the gallop was nothing special for a long way, either, but there are still definite grounds for thinking this will prove a stronger piece of form than tends to be the case these days, the 2024 winner getting amongst the top 3 in the betting to fill the first 4 places and the winner surely a leading contender for the Ascot Stakes next month.
EAST INDIA DOCK had been laid out for this since the Triumph and, relishing the extra distance, improved again to land a very valuable pot, leaving the firm impression that he hasn't yet reached his limit on the Flat and surely a leading contender for the Ascot Stakes next month, notably strong at the finish of this and likely to have won even more decisively had the gallop been better; chased leaders, bumped after 2f, shaken up 3f out, good headway over 1f out, stayed on to lead final 100 yds.
CABALLO DE MAR looked well-in under just a 3-lb penalty for his latest all-weather win (due to be 5 lb higher again in the future) and proved himself just as effective back on turf, coping fine with the still longer trip, too, for all he was edged out late in the day by one that was even further ahead of his mark; close up, produced to lead approaching final 1f, worn down final 100 yds he's really likeable and, whilst his chance at the weights won't be as obvious when next seen, there's no reason why he won't continue to figure prominently in good staying handicaps, the Northumberland Plate an obvious target given his effectiveness on the all-weather.
ZOFFEE had won this from just 1 lb lower 12 months earlier and ran up to his best after 7 months off, soon well positioned from a good draw and just beaten by a couple of better-treated ones this time round; never far away, ridden over 2f out, kept on; he found it tough going last season after his reappearance and it's fair to say he was seen to maximum effect here.
LEINSTER remains a handicapper to be interested in, upped markedly in trip here and not seeing it out so well as some, a good chance he can do better again back at shorter (may prove best up to 2m); dictated, not settle fully, headed approaching final 1f, no extra.
WHO'S GLEN had been a wide-margin winner here at 3 yrs and ended up matching his reappearance form despite not being ideally placed, quite possible that there's a bit better to come from him yet; patiently ridden, still plenty to do over 2f out, headway soon after, never nearer.
EMIYN again went without headgear and ran to a similar level as at Musselburgh, again hampered to some extent by a sluggish start but again doing enough to believe he can win another handicap from this kind of mark, especially round here; dwelt, pushed along early, settled mid-field, shaken up over 3f out, headway under pressure approaching final 1f, stayed on.
SPIRIT MIXER has a good record round here but found himself less than ideally placed from a double-figure draw and it's doubtful he's well enough treated at present to figure in competitive handicaps, anyway; patiently ridden, never dangerous.
BASHFUL BOY retains more enthusiasm for Flat than hurdling these days but wasn't up to figuring in such a competitive handicap after 6 months off, especially given the position he found himself in; raced well off the pace, never dangerous.
MORNING AIR had raced up to 11f only on the Flat previously and did better than might have been expected after 9 weeks off, though she did benefit from a ground-saving ride round the inside and it shouldn't necessarily be assumed just yet that she's a thorough stayer; mid-field, not quicken from 2f out.
DIVINE COMEDY is proven as finding it tough from this kind of mark but is better judged on other form all the same, caught wider than ideal; in touch, left behind from 2f out.
HOT FUSS shaped like a non-stayer trying an extreme distance on the Flat for the first time; mid-field, took strong hold, no extra from 2f out; type to bounce back quickly.
VAGUELY ROYAL was back in cheekpieces as well as a first-time tongue strap but always behind.
DUKE OF OXFORD has been very lightly raced on turf and we still don't know if he'll prove as effective as he is on all-weather, but he's best excused this run in isolation all the same, caught wide from a high draw and paying the price; patiently ridden, beaten over 2f out.
CHARGING THUNDER can have this run ignored, an uncertain stayer but, more pertinently, trapped wide from his high draw; mid-field, weakened 2f out.
DAWN RISING was back at a more suitable trip but ran no sort of race; steadied at the start, raced well off the pace, pushed along over 5f out, beaten long way out.
