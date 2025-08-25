Timeform report and analysis for the Sky Bet Ebor

A much more typical modern-day Ebor than the 2024 renewal - which only just filled - especially with it being dominated by Irish stables, Trawlerman the only British-trained winner in the last 5 years; Hipop de Loire had dominated the ante-post market but it was his stable-companion Ethical Diamond who came in for heavy late support and went off favourite, powering through from mid-field to forge away from another last-time-out Royal Ascot winner Ascending inside the final 1f, the field having tacked across centre to stand side in the straight and next to no hard-luck stories.