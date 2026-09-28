Timeform reaction to the weekend action at Newmarket and the Curragh

Nic Doggett provides the Timeform reaction to Saturday's big two-year-old action at Newmarket and the Curragh.

The Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes looked a strong renewal, with two already successful at Group 1 level and with form up to standard for the race or better, as well as two other dual pattern winners. The race fully lived up to expectations, run in a significantly quicker time than the colts’ race half an hour later, breaking the two-year-old track record. The winner Sun Goddess (remains on 120) produced one of the best performances in the race in the last decade, even if she didn't have to quite match her outstanding effort in the Moyglare Stud Stakes. With a possibility of at least one more run this campaign, the winner has the chance to become a rare juvenile to earn over £1 million in prize money. She will be aimed at the Guineas next spring, already understandably a short-priced favourite ante-post.

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Runner-up Libertango (112) has enjoyed a fine campaign and enhanced her record, despite her defeat to one she'd beaten in the Albany. She might not have to face her next year, with it likely that six/seven furlongs will prove her own optimum distances, a campaign aiming at the Commonwealth Cup seeming the most obvious route to go. The third big gun, Senorita Bonita (111), was the disappointment. She had progressed with each run coming into the race, but wasn't at her best, the first to put in a challenge to the front-running Moonrise (up to 106) and perhaps paying for that late on. With the Folsom Blues, the National Stakes winner, and Great Barrier Reef withdrawn at the declaration stage, this had the look of a weak renewal of the Tattersalls Middle Park Stakes, none of the field having shown form close to the standard for the race. With a couple of the market principals failing to fire, it proved even weaker, the winner Orthodox (up to 109) running only to a similar level to last year's victor, Wise Approach, making this one of the worst winning performances in the race this century, the timefigure comparing poorly with that for the Cheveley Park. Norfolk winner Orthodox was evidently well suited by the return to firmer ground after his below-par effort at Deauville, but likely more is needed to make an impact as a three-year-old, the Breeders' Cup an option first. He's a half-brother to a mile winner by Frankel, but his pedigree has speed on both sides, and he seems sure to be a sprinter next year. Runner-up Force Noir (up to 108) was only beaten a neck and showed much improved form trying six furlongs for the first time; an obvious sprint type, he clearly has some potential as a pattern-level sprinter next year.

Rossa Ryan is all smiles after winning the Middle Park on Orthodox

Elsewhere on the card, the well-backed Haffner (108) returned to form in the Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes just 13 days after finishing down the field at the Curragh. Seemingly unsuited by the softer ground last time, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf looks a suitable next option, and he should continue to give a good account. Over at the Curragh, Noble Exhibit (109p) provided Aidan O’Brien with a remarkable 23rd win in the Churchill Tyres Beresford Stakes. Though allowed an easy lead, the Frankel colt is improving in leaps and bounds, taking the step up to Group 2 company in his stride just over a month on from his debut; three of the last five winners of this race have followed up in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster and it would come as no surprise if he were to do likewise.