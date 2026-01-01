Timeform reaction to Kabral Du Mathan Relkeel Hurdle win

Timeform reaction

Given he was sent off at 8/15, and that four of his five rivals had had their most recent run over fences, it was no great surprise that Kabral Du Mathan was able to run out an easy winner of the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

In a tactical contest, he simply had too much speed over two and a half miles on good ground against opponents that generally race over further.

So, the performance was very much one that majored on style, Kabral Du Mathan not having to better the bare figure he'd put up in winning a handicap at Haydock last time out.

His jumping was solid, bar a mistake at the fifth flight, when possibly distracted by an error from one ahead of him. He was briefly in a pocket on the home turn, but had the pace and class to pick up the leaders readily enough before pulling away on the run-in.

Apparently the plan is for Kabral Du Mathan to go for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. His pedigree offers some encouragement for the step up to three miles – principally through his sire Pastorius – and the race can often be more a test of speed than stamina on spring ground.

Perhaps though, the Champion Hurdle might be worth a second thought.