Timeform reaction to Kabral Du Mathan Relkeel Hurdle win

Timeform's David Cleary reacts to the impressive New Year's Day success of Kabral Du Mathan in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Timeform reaction
Given he was sent off at 8/15, and that four of his five rivals had had their most recent run over fences, it was no great surprise that Kabral Du Mathan was able to run out an easy winner of the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.
In a tactical contest, he simply had too much speed over two and a half miles on good ground against opponents that generally race over further.
So, the performance was very much one that majored on style, Kabral Du Mathan not having to better the bare figure he'd put up in winning a handicap at Haydock last time out.
His jumping was solid, bar a mistake at the fifth flight, when possibly distracted by an error from one ahead of him. He was briefly in a pocket on the home turn, but had the pace and class to pick up the leaders readily enough before pulling away on the run-in.
Apparently the plan is for Kabral Du Mathan to go for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. His pedigree offers some encouragement for the step up to three miles – principally through his sire Pastorius – and the race can often be more a test of speed than stamina on spring ground.
Perhaps though, the Champion Hurdle might be worth a second thought.
Relkeel Hurdle video replay
Log-in to watch the replay below for FREE
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Antepost market reaction
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle:
- Kabral Du Mathan 6/1 from 10/1 with Paddy Power
Unibet Champion Hurdle:
- Kabral Du Mathan 25/1 from 40/1 with Paddy Power
Key connections' reaction
Dan Skelton, trainer:
"All roads now lead to the Stayers’ Hurdle and I would go straight there. You might think about waiting and going two and a half miles at Aintree and waiting for a season three miles, but I’m a greedy bugger so we will go three miles!"
Harry Skelton, jockey:
"He's not a slogger, he's not just all about three miles. I just said to the guys he's only just turned six years old and just be mindful of that, those three milers need to race behind the bridle and he's got a bit of enthusiasm about himself, he's still a young horse."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.