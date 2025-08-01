Timeform reaction to JM Jungle winning Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood

Another pattern sprint, another new winner.

It was the relatively unconsidered JM Jungle, having his first run above listed level, that came out on top in the Group 2 King George at Goodwood, producing another career-best.

The consistent She's Quality took second for the fourth time in four starts in Group 2/3 this year, with the Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals a creditable third under a penalty.

JM Jungle had shown his effectiveness over a downhill five previously, winning a handicap at the Goodwood Festival meeting last July and the 'Dash' at Epsom on Derby day, and he plainly relished the conditions here.

Close up, travelling well, he drifted left (hampering the third) under pressure, but responded well to see off the late challenge of She's Quality.

The form looks nothing out of the ordinary for the grade.

The easy-to-back Asfoora again failed to run to the pick of her Australian form, and neither the King Charles III runner-up Frost At Dawn nor last year's winner Big Mojo seemed at their best on ground that might well have been on the easy side for them.

Nearly all of those named could well take their chance in the Nunthorpe at York. York is another track where JM Jungle has a good record, but that race looks wide open at this stage, though the Ballydoyle two-year-old True Love is obviously a fascinating entry.