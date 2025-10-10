Timeform reaction to Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket | 'Superbly professional' Gewan impresses

Gewan achieves more than Chaldean...

Gewan became the biggest-priced Dewhurst winner since Beethoven in 2009, but there’s really little comparison between the two. That colt was making his tenth start of the season when a 33/1 winner that day, and he never scaled similar heights subsequently, whereas Gewan was having just his fourth outing, having won two of the previous three, and will enter winter quarters as a leading contender for the 2000 Guineas.

He’d have been a much shorter price today but for his disappointing effort in the Champagne Stakes, with his preceding win over the reopposing pair Italy and Distant Storm in the Acomb Stakes clearly a strong bit of form, and it’s perhaps significant that Gewan was more relaxed in the paddock this time than he had been at Doncaster, contributing to a superbly professional effort in the race itself.

There are obvious similarities between him and Andrew Balding’s other Dewhurst winner Chaldean, who contested the exact same races Gewan has, winning a Newbury minor event before landing the Acomb, the Champagne and the Dewhurst. If anything, Gewan showed slightly better form this afternoon than his predecessor did when scoring by a neck back in 2022 – the provisional indication is that Gewan’s decidedly smart effort is supported by the timefigure - and considering that colt went on to win the Guineas the following spring, connections have much to look forward to over the winter, with no doubt that Gewan will be at least as effective over a mile.

That comment also applies to the runner-up Gstaad, despite his sprint-based pedigree, and the Ballydoyle team can justifiably harbour hopes that he may be able to overturn the three-quarter-length deficit next spring. After all, early keenness probably affected his ability to pick up in the closing stages, and it’s notable that he was a pick of this Group 1 paddock on looks.