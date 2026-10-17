Fittingly for the end of a season of heatwave after heatwave, a times-based assessment of the ground on Champions Day suggests it might well have been a bit firmer than the official good and, whisper it quietly, but with rising temperatures seemingly going nowhere, Champions Day’s position in the calendar, ridiculed in some quarters with a few of the early editions run on soft ground, could now be starting to look a masterstroke.

Of course there are going to be big horses missing from this meeting, their seasons either over already or built around lofty targets elsewhere in October/November, but each of the five Group ones on the card had a really compelling element to them.

Even without Scandinavia the Long Distance Cup saw a clash between the winners of the St Leger, the Cadran and the Sky Bet Ebor to name just three. There are four Group ones over six or six-and-a-half furlongs in Europe eligible to older horses before this meeting and the Champions Sprint was contested by the winners of three of them.

The Filly And Mares featured both Kalpana whose win in the King George is the best performance by a filly or mare in Europe this year and Minnie Hauk who was denied only narrowly by Daryz in last year's Arc. Five horses in the QEII had previously won a Group One – three of them this year – and a further five had been placed in one.

And then there was the Champion Stakes. Since the end of 2020 there had been only two previous occasions of a race anywhere in the world featuring five horses rated higher than 125 on pre-race Timeform ratings, and this was the first time in more than three years it had happened (the 2022 Arc and the 2023 King George those other two instances).