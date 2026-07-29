Timeform reaction following brilliant win for unbeaten Bow Echo in Sussex Stakes at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Timeform's David Cleary provides his reaction to Bow Echo's scintillating success in Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes.
A third clash between Bow Echo and Gstaad went the same way as the first two, Bow Echo maintaining his unbeaten record and completing the Guineas-St James's Palace-Sussex treble last achieved by Frankel.
Bow Echo's margin of victory was half a length, only marginally further than the short head he won by at Royal Ascot, though he again wasn't seen to best advantage and can be credited with an extra 1lb or 2lb. As at Ascot (and Newmarket), the first two were clear of their rivals.
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In a race run at an even tempo, the majority of the principals came from off the pace, though the sectionals don't suggest that was an advantage particularly.
Gstaad got first run on Bow Echo, getting by the eventual third Opera Ballo in the last half-furlong.
Bow Echo had been in a pocket as Gstaad made his move, but swept by late on, his turn of foot impressive once he was in the clear.
Opera Ballo held on for a creditable third, turning Queen Anne tables on the fourth Ten Bob Tony.
Beforehand the Sussex looked a really deep renewal, with nine of the 12 runners – the largest field since 2005 – having a success at Group 1 level to their name.
There's nothing about the result that would cause a really positive view to be questioned, Bow Echo's provisional figure for the Sussex 127, among the best performances in the race this century.
Gstaad ran a cracker in second, his performance grounds for raising the form of the Betfred 2000 Guineas, the view taken at the time a conservative one, Bow Echo's master rating now provisionally 133.
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