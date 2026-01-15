Menu icon
Thistle Ask jumps for fun under Harry Skelton

Timeform ratings suggest Thistle Ask well worth his place in Clarence House Chase at Ascot

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu January 15, 2026 · 2h ago

Bargain buy Thistle Ask is well worth his place in Saturday's Grade 1 Clarence House Chase at Ascot after improving his Timeform rating by more than three stone since joining Dan Skelton.

Having been bought out of James Ewart's stable for only £11,000, Thistle Ask has won all four starts since joining Skelton and has increased his Timeform rating by an incredible 46 lb in little more than two months.

Thistle Ask is now rated 162+ following a spectacular ten-length success in the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Handicap Chase at Kempton on his latest outing, and he has reached a level of form considered high class on Timeform's scale.

For comparison, that rating places him only 6 lb behind Jonbon, the leading two-mile chaser based in Britain, while Tingle Creek winner Il Etait Temps heads the division with a rating of 174.

No horse that started out in handicaps has improved as much as Thistle Ask this season. Bumpy Evans is next on the list having thrived for Tim Vaughan initially and then continued his progress for Kerry Lee, improving his rating by 38 lb.

Other success stories this season include Heeztheboy, who has won four of his five starts since joining Gary Hanmer and improved 33 lb in the process, and the prolific Centara, who has won five races and improved 29 lb.

Tony McFadden, deputy racing editor at Timeform and Sporting Life, said: "The progress Thistle Ask has made in two months is staggering and it would be little surprise were he to prove himself the pick of the British-based two-milers in the Clarence House Chase.

"He's certainly worth a shot at a Grade 1 after increasing his rating by more than three stone for his new stable, though connections are unlucky that Willie Mullins has decided to run Il Etait Temps, the highest-rated horse in the division."

Timeform master ratings for the Clarence House Chase runners

174 Il Etait Temps

168 Jonbon

162+ Thistle Ask

158 Gidleigh Park

157 JPR One

This season's biggest handicap improvers

46 lb Thistle Ask

38 lb Bumpy Evans

33 lb Heeztheboy

29 lb Centara

28 lb Finest View

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING