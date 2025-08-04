Timeform ratings review of Glorious Goodwood

Timeform highlight some notable performances and ratings update from Glorious Goodwood last week.

Scandinavia (121 from 118+) This was a more interesting renewal of the Goodwood Cup for the retirement of Kyprios, with his former stable companions leading home a one-two for Ballydoyle, Scandinavia improving for the longer trip to become just the second three-year-old winner of the race this century. He became the first three-year-old to run in the race since 2020 and he confirmed himself a very smart stayer, and one who hasn’t necessarily reached his ceiling yet, staying on strongly to master long-time leader Illinois in the final 100 yards. Scandinavia is in the Lonsdale Cup at York later this month, though he would have to carry a 3lb penalty there, while he will also receive a lesser weight-for-age allowance. He’s a general 11/10 favourite for the St Leger, however, which does look an over reaction given his form is no better than Lambourn's, but needs putting into context given his stable hasn't run a Derby winner in the St Leger since Camelot was turned over at 5/2-on in 2012.

Coppull (107p from 101p) They raced in two groups in this year's Richmond and it was dominated by the five that came towards the near rail, Coppull building on his third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot to make all in his group and providing Clive Cox with his third win in the race, his previous two winners, Supremacy and Golden Horde, both going on to Group 1 success later in their careers. Coppull has improved with each start since making a winning debut in April, showing form bordering on smart for all there is little doubting that he was in pole position given how the race panned out. He has plenty to live up to if he wants to follow the footsteps of his trainer’s previous two winners of this race and, given his lack of size, his best chance of bagging a Group 1 will probably be this year rather than next.

Fox Legacy (117 from 110) This was an interesting conditions event, bringing together some smart older performers – three-year-olds excluded – and, though several of them clearly weren't at their best, Fox Legacy won in most taking fashion and produced an effort more than good enough to win at pattern level. He has shown much-improved form for Andrew Balding this year (was previously with Sir Michael Stoute), winning the John Smith’s Cup in good style on his previous start, and he produced one of the most taking performances of the week at Glorious Goodwood. Fox Legacy had no problem with softer ground than previously, in fact he improved a fair bit for it – Timeform described it as good ground – and, despite not having any future entries, connections will surely dip their toe into pattern company next time. The way he’s improving, it would be no surprise if he were to be aimed at the Champion Stakes at the end of the season.

Push The Limit (107p from 96p) This was the weakest of the trio of middle-distance handicaps for three-year-olds at Glorious Goodwood last week on paper, the others both class 2 events, but this was a strong race of its type and, despite a steady gallop and quite a rough race, this form ought to work out well. There were several unexposed ones interspersed among those with solid recent handicap form, with the well-backed Push The Limit very much from the former camp. It was his first start for nine weeks and he advertised himself as a colt who will remain of firm interest for all the major middle-distance and staying handicaps this season, belying his lack of experience for a race like this around a potentially tricky track with something to spare. Push The Limit is bred to stay well and will have no problem getting a mile and a half or perhaps further.

Waardah (112p from 104p) The Lillie Langtry Stakes is a very valuable race of its type – worth twice as much to the winner as the Park Hill, for example – which might have been expected to attract a stronger line-up. The race was soundly run, with the first two coming from off the pace, both trying the trip for the first time, and Waardah showed improved form, producing a performance close to the standard for the race. She is from a notable middle-distance/staying family further back on her dam's side, and she relished a four-furlong step up in trip, overcoming lingering signs of inexperience when challenging to get on top late on, though the way she travelled suggests she’ll be comfortable back over shorter. The Fillies & Mares at Ascot at the end of the season is an obvious target and, with further improvement forthcoming, she is a filly to keep on the right side wherever she turns up next.

Two Tribes (112 from 102) With pace on both sides of the track, the field split into 2 pretty even groups, those in stalls 1-14 going towards the far side with stalls 15-28 coming up the near rail, the high draws having a small, but clear advantage as they provided the first four home. Two Tribes had won a competitive handicap at Ascot the previous weekend and produced a smart effort to follow up under a penalty in this more prestigious handicap. It is rare that a race like the Stewards’ Cup is won in such clear-cut fashion, arriving on the scene still going well and he readily moved into the lead over a furlong out, landing sustained support in grand style. The handicapper will have his say now, but he's still going to be eligible for other races of this nature, and he wasn't beaten far in the Constantine Handicap at last year's Ebor meeting.