Luxembourg heads into winter quarters behind only Native Trail on Timeform's two-year-old ratings despite not needing to improve to win at Doncaster.

Luxembourg exciting prospect for 2022 Some were questioning the form of the Aidan O’Brien yard heading into this year’s Vertem Futurity Trophy, but that proved no barrier to success as he matched Sir Henry Cecil’s record in the race by landing a tenth victory in the Group One with the exciting Luxembourg (118p). Luxembourg didn’t need to improve to stretch his unbeaten record to three, but he did win with plenty in hand in conditions which probably weren’t ideal, always travelling well and essentially getting to the front too easily and too soon. He only did what was required once moving into the lead approaching the final furlong, but the placed horses, who all finished in a heap, never looked like getting to him.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

There is only National Stakes and Dewhurst winner Native Trail (122p) rated higher than him among this season’s juveniles, but Luxembourg looks as likely a Derby winner that has been seen out so far. Luxembourg showed he isn’t devoid of speed with his closing sectional in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh, though, and it would be no surprise if he is to be aimed at the 2000 Guineas first, where he would once again have the chance to emulate his sire, Camelot, who made a winning start to his three-year-old career in the Newmarket classic before going on to Derby success at Epsom. The stable’s last two winners of the Vertem Futurity, Magna Grecia and Saxon Warrior, also won the 2000 Guineas on their next start.

Thrilling start for Lucki Cheltenham’s Showcase meeting took place on Friday and Saturday and the standout performance on Day One came from the Dan Skelton-trained Third Time Lucki (151p), who impressed with every aspect of his performance on chase debut (it was also his first start since undergoing a wind operation). He had superior hurdling form to all of his rivals but there was a lot to like about the manner in which he took to the larger obstacles, jumping fluently – as so many do form this yard – and making good headway on the bridle on the second circuit.

Third Time Lucki impresses at Cheltenham

He drew clear from four out in impressive fashion and, though his victory was more style over substance given that two of his main three rivals failed to give their running, Third Time Lucki looked an exciting recruit to the chasing ranks, sure to be stepped up into graded company next time. There was also a nice performance on Saturday from I Like To Move It (138p from 128P), who added his name to the likes of Sceau Royal, Tiger Roll and Dodging Bullets in winning the Materson Holdings Hurdle.