Timeform ratings review: Doncaster and Cheltenham

Timeform highlight some notable performances from last week at Doncaster and Cheltenham.

Entrust a most exciting prospect The British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Doncaster on Friday looked a hot race on paper beforehand, with nine of the 10 horses all well bred and representing good yards, but none more so than Entrust (99P), who looked an excellent prospect as he made a winning start in style. He’s the third foal of top-class and prolific Group 1 winner Enable, but the first one to see the track, and he looked a worthy successor to his brilliant dam in brushing aside the runner-up, who also tanked along and finished clear of the remainder. Entrust is unmistakably a pattern-class performer in the making, to be as impressive as he was in heavy ground which probably won’t turn out to be his optimum marking himself out as one who has the potential to go right to the very top. He’s no doubt one to follow next year, a Classic campaign surely awaiting him, and a spring trial for either the 2000 Guineas or the Derby will surely be on his agenda. By Dubawi, he’ll have no problem staying a mile and a quarter or further next season, and a race like the Derby should be right up his street.

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Giant Sequoia belied his odds in Futurity Trophy It was a remarkable thirteenth winner for Aidan O’Brien in the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday and, despite attracting some support before the off, Giant Sequoia (117 from 104) was the biggest priced of his three runners. He proved that he couldn’t have been right in the National Stakes on his previous start – though it’s worth remembering that came at a time when some from the yard were under a cloud – and resumed his progress to some tune, as expected, relishing the step up in trip under a more patient ride. It was impressive how quickly he put the race to bed entering the final furlong, streaking away from his opposition and clearly relishing testing conditions. He has won on good to firm as well, though, so he’s clearly versatile regards ground conditions, but given his size, and the way he powered clear, you would imagine ground softer than good will see him to best effect. Giant Sequoia’s performance puts him behind only stablemate Darkness Falls (119p) and Desert Castle (118p) among the two-year-old colts, and he looks a Classic hope for next season. Most of the yard’s previous winners of this race go on to contest the 2000 Guineas and you’d imagine he’ll be another, though he will be well suited by middle distances and that is where he’ll likely come into his own. Kameko and Auguste Rodin are the only previous winners in the last decade of this race to have scored by the same margin or more, and both went on to win Classics in their three-year-old season.

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Easy winner Bengal Tiger can progress further Thirty-five minutes later Aidan O’Brien struck again with Bengal Tiger (106p from 103) in the Prospect Stakes and looks another good prospect for the yard. He’s improved in leaps and bounds since being fitted with cheekpieces, opening his account by 12 lengths at Naas on his previous start, and he had no problem landing the odds quickly moved into listed company. Bengal Tiger raced away from the main pack in the early stages, but he was sent for home some way out, never in trouble after taking up the lead two furlongs out and quickened clear in style in the final furlong. He’s sure to stay seven furlongs next year and, the fact he’s out of a Galileo mare suggests he may even get a mile. Bengal Tiger has an entry in the Irish 2000 Guineas, and he’s likely to contest a trial for that race next spring – he’s a smart three-year-old in the making.

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North Shore leaves Chepstow form behind There wasn’t much to shout about ratings wise at Cheltenham’s Showcase meeting, but North Shore (137 from 128) did enhance his reputation in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle. In the immediate aftermath, both his jockey and trainer said they were disappointed in him on his stable debut and return at Chepstow earlier this month, questioning whether he’d applied himself fully, but he very much showed the benefit of that outing. The fitting of first-time cheekpieces may have had a baring, while a more positive ride may have suited him better, too, but either way he proved himself a useful novice with a ready defeat of the interesting runner-up. He clearly stays very well, especially for a four-year-old, his stamina reserves from the last not allowing the strong-travelling second to get a look in. There’s no doubt Dan Skelton will have novices with more ability at his disposal, but there may be more to come from North Shore given he hasn’t been with the yard long, but apparently they are keen not to overburden him this season.

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