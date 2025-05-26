Timeform ratings reaction to Irish 2000 & 1000 Guineas

There was some excellent action at the Curragh last weekend and Timeform highlight some notable performances.

FIELD OF GOLD - Irish 2000 Guineas (124p from 122p) It was 11 years ago that Kingman was beaten half a length in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket before going on to win the Irish version on his next start and Field of Gold emulated his father in similarly impressive fashion at the Curragh on Saturday. He was slightly unlucky in defeat at Newmarket, but proved better than ever ridden for the first time by Colin Keane, kept wide and out of trouble, looming up two furlongs from home and quickly settling proceedings in a matter of strides approaching the final furlong. It was a good renewal of the Irish 2000 Guineas, Field of Gold producing the best performance in the race since Churchill won in 2017, his Timeform rating has improving 2lb to 124p, and he remains open to further improvement. A rematch with Ruling Court would be something to savour, but with that rival heading to the Derby next, he will be the one they all have to beat in the St James’ Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next month, and he’s priced accordingly at a standout 5/4.

LAKE VICTORIA - Irish 1000 Guineas (remains 117) The Irish 1000 Guineas wasn’t a deep renewal, but Lake Victoria showed the benefit of her return run in the 1000 Guineas, and overturned the form with the pair who made the places at Newmarket to some tune. She started the odds-on favourite and didn’t need to improve on her juvenile form, the only previous Group 1 winner in the field, and her class shone through, displaying an electric turn of foot to quickly have the race sewn up entering the final furlong, adding another impressive success to her already excellent CV. Just like the boy’s division, a rematch with Desert Flower in unlikely to transpire at Royal Ascot given she is Oaks bound, and if that is the case, Lake Victoria will take all the beating in the Coronation Stakes for which she’s a best priced even money. Her form is a notch ahead of the remainder in the mile division and already good enough to win a standard renewal of that Group 1.

ALBERT EINSTEIN - Gain Marble Hill Stakes (109p from 96p) Earlier on Sunday’s card Albert Einstein looked an excellent prospect when making it two from two in the Gain Marble Hill Stakes. He looked well above average on his debut, and confirmed that impression with another impressive win moving into pattern company. Albert Einstein looked something out of the ordinary as he overcame some trouble in running, forced to switch around the useful pair who pulled clear with him, his turn of foot proving the difference in the final furlong and he was readily on top at the line. The winning margin was officially three quarters of a length, but he was value for at least a length extra than the bare result, and he’s been rated accordingly. Albert Einstein improved his rating by some way and is now rated 109p, which is high for a juvenile at this time of year. For context, of Aidan O’Brien’s 10 Coventry winners in the past, only Caravaggio in 2016 went to Royal Ascot with a higher rating than Albert Einstein. He is already at a level which would have seen him win every renewal of the Coventry Stakes post-covid and he is rightly a short-priced favourite for the race.

LOS ANGELES - Tattersalls Gold Cup (125 from 122) Los Angeles capped a terrific day for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh on Sunday with a victory in a deep-looking renewal of the Tattersalls Gold Cup. It didn’t quite live up to its promise, however, with 2024 winner White Birch not getting a clear run through. It would be unjust to take anything away from Los Angeles, though, who maintained his unbeaten record at the Curragh with a performance right up there with the pick of his three-year-old form. Once again, his excellent attitude shone through, and his physique – he’s a big, well-made colt – suggests there’s an even bigger performance in him this year, especially when returned to a mile and a half, with the second half of his season likely to be geared around bettering his third in last season’s Arc.