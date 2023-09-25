Timeform ratings reaction | One Look and the Goffs Million

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform ratings reaction following One Look's hugely impressive victory in the Goffs Million at the Curragh on Saturday.

One Look victory far from unexpected One Look was set a stiff task on her debut as she was taking on 22 rivals in the Goffs Million, including eight previous winners, but she was well backed and justified that support with a performance that marked her out as a potential star for Paddy Twomey.

One Look, the 5/1 second favourite, travelled fluently under Billy Lee, made smooth headway over two furlongs out and quickened up smartly to lead entering the final furlong, readily brushing aside the even-money favourite Cherry Blossom who had finished runner-up in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes on her previous outing. She continued to power clear inside the final furlong and passed the post with a six-length advantage, earning a Timeform rating of 108p. That is comfortably the highest achieved by a two-year-old filly on debut in Europe this season, almost a stone higher than the next best (Carla's Way achieved a rating of 95 on debut at Doncaster). The only two-year-old fillies of any experience who have earned a higher rating this season in Europe are Prix Morny runner-up Ramatuelle (111) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Fallen Angel (110p).

A rating of 108p has been bettered by only two juvenile fillies on debut in Britain or Ireland this century, with Shumoos and Siringas both earning a figure of 109 for wide-margin maiden wins at Haydock and Gowran Park respectively. Neither of those two built on that as expected, though Shumoos was runner-up in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Sprint.

One Look wasn't the first horse to win the Goffs Million on debut as Lush Lashes achieved the feat in 2007, albeit in a race restricted to fillies (unlike the case for the latest edition). Lush Lashes went on to land three Group 1s at three - the Coronation Stakes, Yorkshire Oaks and Matron Stakes - and hopes are high that One Look can also create a big impact next season on the back of a stunning debut effort.

What Timeform's reporter said The second edition of Europe's most valuable juvenile contest since it was restored to the calendar threw up a potential star, One Look coming clear of a field that included eight previous winners in the manner of one destined for much better things; they soon merged into one group, with the main action taking place towards the stand side. ONE LOOK, bred to be useful, looked out of the top drawer as she trounced more experienced rivals, more than half of whom had already shown at least fairly useful form; waited with, bumped soon after start, smooth headway over 2f out, quickened to lead entering final 1f, forged clear; sure to improve, she holds an entry in the Irish 1000 Guineas and will be one to follow next year.

