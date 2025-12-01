Tony McFadden highlights some of the key Timeform ratings risers following the high-class action at Fairyhouse and Newbury.

Wendigo (147p from 134p)

Wendigo, a promising fifth in the Albert Bartlett on his final start over hurdles last season, had shaped well when runner-up at Worcester on his chasing debut and that form was given a boost when the winner, Wade Out, followed up at Cheltenham's November meeting. Wendigo had left the impression at Worcester that he'd benefit from a greater emphasis on stamina and he duly raised his game in the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury where he had a stronger pace to chase. Well-backed favourite Regent's Stroll probably raced too freely out in front on his reappearance and chasing debut, but Wendigo still deserves credit for how strongly he saw out his race to overhaul runner-up No Questions Asked who had tanked his way into the lead three out while still on the bridle. Wendigo didn't achieve as high a rating as the last two winners of the race, Hermes Allen and The Jukebox Man, but it was still a smart performance and Be Aware (151p) is the only British-based novice rated higher this season. Wendigo still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he is likely to do better, with a step up in trip likely to help extract that improvement.

Read: Phil Turner on Constitution Hill's Fighting Fifth fall

La Conquiere (130p from 116P)

Wendigo's trainer Jamie Snowden enjoyed further success at Newbury when the promising La Conquiere, who had finished runner-up in the Grade 2 Nickel Coin Mares' Bumper at Aintree on her first start for the yard last season, landed the listed mares' novice on Saturday with plenty to spare. La Conquiere had won snugly on her hurdling debut at Uttoxeter in October, proving value for more than the three-quarter-length margin given she conceded first run to her main market rival, and she built on that promise at Newbury where she showed much-improved form. La Conquiere again showed signs of inexperience and wasn't always fluent, but she travelled well and readily asserted after hitting the front over a furlong out to score by three and a half lengths. She will be well worth her place in a higher grade. Mange Tout (132p from 120p)

Mange Tout, a wide-margin winner at Compiegne on her only start in France, had given her supporters a scare before ultimately landing the odds at Down Royal on her first start for Gordon Elliott as she looked vulnerable until the runner-up, Wizard of Odds, blundered away his chance at the second last. The pair reopposed in the Grade 3 juvenile at Fairyhouse on Sunday but on this occasion Mange Tout was clearly superior and no juvenile in Britain or Ireland is rated higher. Mange Tout, refitted with the hood she had worn in France, settled better than she had at Down Royal and quickened up well in the straight to take the measure of market rival Narciso Has, the Auteuil debut winner who was making his first start since joining Willie Mullins. Mange Tout showed the benefit of her recent run and extra experience to draw two and three-quarter lengths clear of Narciso Has, who was nine and a half lengths clear of third-placed Adrienne. Elliott and Mange Tout's owner Robcour were also successful with Highland Crystal (123p from 101p) who landed the listed juvenile event at Newbury on Friday. Sent off the evens favourite after winning by 14 lengths on her hurdling debut at Punchestown, Highland Crystal again scored with plenty of authority, impressing with her strength in the finish as she drew six and a half lengths clear up the extended run-in. She may not have achieved as much as her stablemate but the style of success suggests she too will be worth her place in some of the best juvenile races.

Read: How Roi Mage is still going strong after a decade

Romeo Coolio (159p from 151p)

Romeo Coolio won the Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas Festival and was placed in the Supreme Novices' at Cheltenham and the Top Novices' at Aintree in the spring, but he has quickly proved himself an even better chaser. He made a smooth transition to chasing at Down Royal in a beginners' event that Gordon Elliott likes to target with his best prospects, albeit the omission of six fences due to low sun meant his jumping didn't come under much scrutiny. His jumping proved a real asset in the Drinmore, however, and he put in an assured round on his way to an easy eight-length success which has been rated as the best performance by a novice chaser in Britain or Ireland so far this season (Final Demand is rated 154P and expected to show significant improvement when it is required). Envoi Allen (161) and Mighty Potter (160) posted the best performances in the Drinmore in the last decade and Romeo Coolio's victory has been rated of similar merit.