Timeform ratings reaction from Goodwood including Epictetus and Desert Hero

Adam Houghton reveals how Timeform reacted to the performances of four notable winners at Goodwood last week.

Ancient Rome (Timeform rating 118 from 107)

Ancient Rome was considered a classic contender a couple of seasons ago when hitting the frame in a pair of Group 1 races in France as a two-year-old, but it's fair to say that he didn't live up to those lofty expectations in the rest of his time with Andre Fabre, albeit he was fourth in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains last season. His performance at Goodwood last week was much more like it, though, finally delivering on his earlier promise on his first start since joining Charlie Hills. It was also his first start in a handicap and he proved better than ever to defy a BHA mark of 105 in decisive fashion, making smooth headway from rear under Jamie Spencer before asserting close home to win by a length. This appeals as strong handicap form and Ancient Rome could be worth marking up as the only one of those who raced in the second half of the field to land a blow. He's bordering on very smart now and will be worth his place back in Group company next time.

Epictetus (116 from 109)

Sent off the 6/4-on favourite for Friday's Thoroughbred Stakes, Nostrum (118 from 120p) was expected to outclass his rivals and continue on the path trodden by Baaeed, who won the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket and this race in successive starts as a three-year-old on his way to Group 1 glory. However, any top-level aspirations Nostrum might have had took a knock here as he was forced to settle for the runner-up spot behind Epictetus, simply unable to put the race to bed despite having enjoyed the run of things. Perhaps the softer ground was to blame, but he'll have a bit to prove when he's next seen, notwithstanding how good he looked at Newmarket. As for Epictetus, he was full value for a career-best effort in beating Nostrum by a length, with the drop back to a mile and a bit of extra ease underfoot both possible catalysts. This sort of performance didn't come totally out of the blue given what his reputation and some of his better efforts had promised, but the big question now is whether he can build on it. The Celebration Mile over the same course and distance later in the month looks an obvious opportunity for him to test the waters again at a higher level.

Desert Hero (113 from 109)

Favourite Espionage proved a big disappointment in Thursday's Gordon Stakes and the finish ended up being fought out by two horses whose handicap wins this year had come from BHA marks in the 90s. Ordinarily, that might suggest this was a substandard renewal of this Group 3, but there are certainly reasons to be positive about the first two, not least Desert Hero, who took another step forward to follow up his victory in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. The most impressive aspect of his performance was the acceleration he showed to get out of a tricky position as the pace lifted, moving to the front approaching the final 50 yards before holding the runner-up's rally. All roads are now likely to lead to the St Leger and Desert Hero will certainly be worth his place in the final classic of the season as he tries to become the first winner of the Gordon Stakes to follow up on Town Moor since Conduit in 2008. Similar comments apply to runner-up Chesspiece (113 from 109), who arguably would have benefited from making it a more searching test at Goodwood and is sure to be suited by the longer trip at Doncaster. In terms of ratings, though, it's worth pointing out that both Desert Hero and Chesspiece still have a bit to find with the main form principals in the St Leger, headed by the likes of Savethelastdance (116 plus the 3 lb she receives from the colts), Adelaide River (117) and Gregory (116p).

Royal Rhyme (112 from 102)

It might have been only a handicap that Royal Rhyme won at Goodwood on Thursday, but the manner of his victory suggests he is every inch a smart performer, taking apart what is always one of the strongest races of its type run all season. The 2023 renewal looked no different so it was testament to the ability of Royal Rhyme that he could see off a whole host of interesting three-year-olds in such emphatic fashion. He was six and a half lengths clear of his closest pursuer at the line having gone through the race with notable ease before leaving the others trailing in his wake inside the final two furlongs. Successful here from a BHA mark of 95, the form is almost on a par with that shown by Desert Hero in winning the Gordon Stakes later on the card. It follows that Royal Rhyme should be well capable of making an impact in pattern races before the end of the season, very much one to follow granted some ease underfoot (all three of his career wins have come on ground described by Timeform as soft).