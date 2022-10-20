The Timeform Large P is a sparingly used symbol that highlights horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three recent winners who have been given the large P and look like smart prospects.

Quantum Cat Won, 8½f novice, Wolverhampton, Saturday 15 October (Timeform rating: 91P)

Quantum Cat, a €300,000 son of Kitten's Joy, looked a good prospect on debut at Wolverhampton on Saturday, doing well to prevail given how the race developed. Quantum Cat scored by neck but he was value for extra as he had to overcome a positional disadvantage as he was held up in a race that was run at a steady gallop. It was impressive how strongly Quantum Cat finished down the outside to overhaul some rivals with useful form in the book and he is clearly a promising colt. John & Thady Gosden

Naxos Won, 7f novice, Newcastle, Tuesday 18 October

Naxos has stamina in his pedigree, being by Saxon Warrior out of a mile-and-a-quarter winner, but he showed plenty of dash to make a winning start over seven furlongs at Newcastle on Tuesday. Naxos was slowly away, showing his inexperience early on, but he made good headway from three furlongs out and quickened well to lead inside the final couple of furlongs. He had done plenty of running to get to the lead, so it was impressive how he was able to sustain the effort and clear right away from his more experienced rivals, passing the post with a three-length advantage. He looked something out of the ordinary and is an exciting prospect. George Boughey

Coppice

Won, 7f novice, Kempton, Wednesday 19 October (Timeform rating: 92P) Coppice, a full sister to Coventry Stakes winner Calyx, caught the eye on paper ahead of her debut at Kempton on Wednesday and she won in the style of a smart prospect. She didn't dazzle in the same way Calyx had done on his debut, when he ran to a huge figure at Newmarket, but there was still a lot to like about the way she justified odds-on favouritism. Coppice travelled fluently and was still going well two furlongs out when switched to make her challenge. She then ran on strongly when asked for her effort, clocking an impressive closing sectional as she asserted inside the final 50 yards, pulling a length and three-quarters clear. John & Thady Gosden