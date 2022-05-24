The Timeform Large P is a sparingly used symbol used to highlight horses capable of much better form. Here are three who have been given the Large P of late.

Shining Blue Won, 7f maiden, Leicester, Monday 16 May (Timeform rating: 96P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Shining Blue failed to make it to the course at two or three but he looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Leicester last month. Shining Blue, who was very strong in the market ahead of his belated debut for the in-form Saeed Bin Suroor, won by two and a half lengths, but he was value for much more given the ease of victory. He was slowly away, but he tanked into contention and led on the bridle over a furlong out before sauntering clear. He could hardly have been more impressive and looks set to make up for lost time.

La Yakel Third, 1m novice, Nottingham, Sunday 22 May (Timeform rating: 98P)

La Yakel was too green to do himself justice on debut but the way he finished in third suggests that he should make considerable progress. Starting out in a hot-looking novice at Nottingham, La Yakel blew the start and was held up in rear. He was never able to land a telling blow from that unfavourable position - the first two home raced much closer to the pace - but he impressed with how fluently he travelled before keeping on strongly inside the final furlong to get third near the line. La Yakel, a 120,000 guineas yearling, is from a good family and in excellent hands with William Haggas, so can build significantly on this promising start.

Zoinnocent Sixth, 6f maiden, Curragh, Sunday 22 May (Timeform rating: 74P)

Zoinnocent, a €210,000 purchase as a yearling, is a sister to Hannibal Barca, winner of the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh on Friday. Zoinnocent was only sixth on her debut at the Curragh on Sunday but she showed ability in a race that should work out well, and she is entitled to improve significantly for the experience. Held up in the early stages, Zoinnocent ran on well late and can be expected to know a lot more next time.