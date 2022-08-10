The Timeform Large P is a sparingly used symbol that denotes a horse is capable of much better form. Here are three who have been given the Large P recently.

Delightful Fourth, 7f fillies' novice, Curragh, Saturday 6 August (Timeform rating 78P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

This 7f fillies' contest is usually an informative affair and was again contested by some promising types, including fourth-placed Delightful who has a pedigree few in training can match. Delightful is by Galileo and out of the very smart Lillie Langtry which makes her a full sister to Classic winners Minding, Empress Josephine and Tuesday. Delightful showed up well for a long way on her debut, but ran green when asked for her effort two furlongs out, hanging slightly and failing to quicken as well as her rivals in a race that had been run at a fair gallop. The experience gained at the Curragh won't be lost on her and it's likely Aidan O'Brien will coax plenty of improvement from this well-bred filly.

Circle of Fire Third, 7f novice, Leicester, Sunday 7 August (71P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Circle Of Fire was too green to do himself justice on debut but he shaped with promise under the circumstances and kept on nicely into a never-threatening third. He is a half-brother to Evening Sun and Flarepath who both won over seven furlongs, but, whereas that pair are by sprinters, Circle Of Fire looks set to take after his sire Almanzor and thrive when tackling middle-distances next season (the dam won over a mile and a half). His trainer Sir Michael Stoute also tends to take the patient approach with his runners, allowing them time to develop, and Circle Of Fire ought to leave this bare form well behind.

Silver Legend Fourth, 6f maiden, Haydock, Sunday 7 August (Timeform rating 79P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Silver Legend understandably showed signs of greenness on his debut - he jumped the path in the early stages - but in finishing fourth he still fared much the best of those drawn high and created a very positive impression. Silver Legend finished with a flourish inside the final couple of furlongs to readily pass those drawn around him. That strength at the finish suggests he will relish the step up to seven furlongs, while he is also likely to be much sharper with this experience under his belt, so he appeals as the type to improve markedly for William Haggas.

Sunday Series: Have your say in our survey