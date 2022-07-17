The Timeform Large P is a sparingly used symbol that denotes a horse is capable of much better form. Here are three who have been given the Large P in the last week.

Library Third, 1m maiden, Leopardstown, Thursday 14 July (Timeform rating: 80P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Library had to settle for third on debut at Leopardstown but she would have finished second at worst had she been granted a clear run. Library travelled fluently and looked threatening when she was switched towards the inside approaching the final furlong, but she was soon short of room. The winner had flown by the time Library was in the clear, but she kept on in encouraging fashion inside the final furlong and can build on this promise granted better luck next time. She is likely to stay well as she is by Galileo and out of a Munster Oaks winner.

Dubai Jemila Fourth, 5f maiden, Beverley, Tuesday 12 July (Timeform rating 56P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Dubai Jemila has a good pedigree - unsurprisingly for a filly who fetched 310,000 guineas as a foal and then €347,000 as a two-year-old - but she hails from a family that suggests she should come into her own over middle distances. Dubai Jemila is by Dubawi while her dam finished second in the Italian Oaks and is a half-sister to talented duo Crackerjack King and Jakkalberry. With that in mind, Dubai Jemila was likely find five furlongs too sharp on debut, and so it proved at Beverley. Dubai Jemila understandably showed signs of inexperience, missing the break and running green when asked for her effort, but she finished with a flourish in fourth, leaving the impression that she should improve markedly for the outing. She might get away with six furlongs next time but will be seen in a better light over further.

Classic Fourth, 7f novice, Newbury, Friday 15 July (Timeform rating 91P)

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Classic is beautifully bred - he is out of the only foal by George Washington - and he ran a race full of promise when finishing fourth at Newbury on Friday. Classic was noted making good late headway under a hands-and-heels ride, finishing off in the style of one who should be much sharper with this experience under his belt. It's worth noting that Classic fared best of the newcomers in a strong-looking maiden that was contested by some well-bred colts and was run in a good time.