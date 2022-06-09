The Timeform Large P is a sparingly used symbol used to highlight horses capable of much better form. Here are three who have been given the Large P of late.

Sea On Time Second, 1¼m maiden, Chepstow, Friday 27 May (Timeform rating: 84P)

Sea On Time had to settle for second on her debut but she only narrowed failed to score after finishing with an eye-catching flourish. Sea On Time was slowly away and was so green in the early stages that she had to be pushed along. When the steady pace began to quicken in the straight she failed to pick up immediately, but the penny started to drop and inside the final furlong she powered home, getting to within a head of the winner. She would have won in another stride so strongly was she finishing, and she is entitled to make significant improvement. Prairie Chief Fifth, 6½f maiden, Newbury, Tuesday 31 May (Timeform rating: 65P)

Prairie Chief, a half-brother to the smart Insinuendo, made appeal on pedigree and in the parade ring ahead of his debut at Newbury, impressing Timeform's reporter. He also showed ability in the race, shaping much better than his fifth-place finish would suggest. Prairie Chief found himself with nowhere to go two furlongs out when the race was developing, but he kept on nicely when in the clear, finishing with running left. David Menuisier tends to bring his horses along steadily, so it was eye-catching that Prairie Chief was sent off at only 3/1 on debut. He appeals as the type to make significant improvement with this experience under his belt. Auguste Rodin Second, 7f maiden, Curragh, Wednesday 1 June (Timeform rating: 84P)

Auguste Rodin was only runner-up despite having been sent off an odds-on favourite on debut, but he still shaped with plenty of promise and may well have won with better luck. All horses hailing from Ballydoyle are well-bred but Auguste Rodin has an especially eye-catching pedigree being a son of Deep Impact and out of the three-time Group 1 winner Rhododendron, who is from an excellent family herself. Auguste Rodin was making good headway when badly hampered over a furlong out, costing him all chance, but he kept on well under a hands-and-heels ride, despite looking quite green. He shaped like the best long-term prospect in the field.