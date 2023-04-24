John Ingles provides a ratings update on five significant three-year-old winners from last week’s meetings Newmarket and Newbury.

Canberra Legend (110p from 94p)

The pair at the head of the betting for the Feilden Stakes ran well below expectations but it may well prove to be one of the more significant recent runnings of this listed race as there was a lot to like about the performance of winner Canberra Legend and, for that matter, runner-up Kolsai. Both improved markedly on their previous wins, with Canberra Legend having made a successful debut when odds on for a novice at Newcastle in February. Taking a keen hold, he ran green and edged left when first making his effort but rallied in the final furlong and stayed on to lead close home with half a length in hand at the line. There’s a lot to like about him physically and he’s sure to improve again, and while James Ferguson hasn’t ruled out taking up his 2000 Guineas entry, a Derby trial looks the obvious next step for this exciting half-brother to Youth Spirit who won the Chester Vase after finishing fourth in the Feilden two years ago.

Mammas Girl (107 from 83p)

Mammas Girl had been well backed when making a winning debut in a novice at Newmarket last October for Richard Hannon, and although sent off at 16/1 in a large field for the Nell Gwyn Stakes, she didn’t go unsupported as one of five once-raced winners in the line-up. She duly showed plenty of improvement and found an excellent turn of foot to win in clear-cut fashion by two and three quarter lengths from last year’s Prestige Stakes winner Fairy Cross. Slowly into her stride and still last two furlongs out, Mammas Girl made good headway on the near side entering the final furlong and soon went clear on leading in the final hundred yards, probably helped by getting some cover from the strong headwind earlier on. While she might not prove as good as she looked, therefore, and needs to improve again to emulate Cachet who did the Nell Gwyn/1000 Guineas double last year, the way she finished gives plenty of hope that she’ll stay another furlong.

Indestructible (115 from 107)

Amo Racing won both the Guineas trials at Newmarket as the Craven Stakes went to Indestructible who was making his first start for Karl Burke. Runner-up to subsequent Dewhurst winner Chaldean in both the Acomb Stakes and Champagne Stakes when trained by Michael O’Callaghan at two, Indestructible had been given a breathing operation in the meantime and returned with an improved performance which puts him in the 2000 Guineas picture, even though more will be needed if he’s turn the tables on Chaldean for one there as it didn’t look the strongest of Craven fields beforehand with none of the field shorter than 25/1 for the classic beforehand. Racing freely and prominent throughout, Indestructible led before halfway and rallied to regain the lead in the final furlong before being ridden out to beat the Royal Lodge winner The Foxes by a length and a quarter.

Remarquee (104p from 95P)

The ground had dried out to good to soft by the final day of the Craven meeting but it was heavy for Newbury’s Guineas trials on Saturday. Like the Nell Gwyn, the Fred Darling Stakes was won by a filly who had won her only start at two. Remarquee had looked a pattern-class filly in the making for Ralph Beckett when winning in an exceptionally good time at Salisbury last September and duly showed enough improvement to follow up in better company. The race was more steadily run than the following Greenham, so Remarquee and neck runner-up Stenton Glider, who had also won her only start last year, did well to assert after several held chances two furlongs out. Still looking green when asked for her effort, hanging left and carrying her head a bit awkwardly, Remarquee ran to lead in the last half-furlong after her rider had dropped his whip. She’s sure to go on to better things and looks a 1000 Guineas contender as long as she handles the Dip.

Isaac Shelby (117 from 103)

