Timeform ratings analysis | Staying division

Adam Houghton highlights how the leading stayers stack up on Timeform ratings.

131 Kyprios Kyprios proved himself one of the best stayers in the modern era as he went unbeaten in six starts last season, including four in Group 1 company, seeing off all comers to win the Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and Prix du Cadran. He saved his best performance for last in France where he won by a record-equalling margin for a Group 1, ultimately passing the post with 20 lengths to spare over his closest pursuer. He did that despite almost running sideways for much of the final furlong, an extraordinary display and, in pure form terms, the best by a stayer since the days of Ardross and Le Moss in the early '80s. Kyprios hasn’t been seen on a racecourse since that tour de force at Longchamp due to injury, but he’s reportedly on course for an autumn return. He could kick off his campaign in the Irish St Leger and it goes without saying that he’ll continue to prove very hard to beat if retaining all his ability.

126 Courage Mon Ami Courage Mon Ami produced a remarkable performance on just his fourth start to win the latest edition of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, going from very promising handicapper to potentially top stayer in one giant stride. He impressed with the way he picked up when the gap came and the stamina he showed to prevail, asserting in the final 50 yards to win by three quarters of a length with a bit in hand. Though below that form when finishing only sixth (beaten eight lengths) in the Goodwood Cup last time, forfeiting his unbeaten record, Courage Mon Ami is perhaps best forgiven that run on by far the softest ground he's encountered, especially as he was also keener than ideal in a tactical affair which was dominated by the front-running Quickthorn throughout. For now Courage Mon Ami is best judged on his Ascot form where he looked a high-class stayer with the potential to dominate this division in the absence of Kyprios.

Courage Mon Ami wins the Gold Cup

124 Hamish The seven-year-old Hamish has been a terrific servant to the William Haggas yard over the years, winning nine of his 17 seven starts and putting up on his best efforts in defeat when making Kyprios work for his victory in last year's Irish St Leger, with just three quarters of a length separating the pair at the line. A rematch could be on the cards back at the Curragh next month and, unlike Kyprios, Hamish has demonstrated his wellbeing in no uncertain terms this season by recording a hat-trick of Group 3 victories in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester, Silver Cup at York and Glorious Stakes at Goodwood. He looked as good as ever when outclassing his rivals on the last occasion, forging clear in the final furlong to win by four lengths, and there is no reason why he shouldn't go well again in the Irish St Leger if conditions are in his favour (most effective with ease underfoot).

Hamish in winning action at Goodwood last week

122 Coltrane Coltrane has developed into a bona fide Group 1 stayer since winning the Ascot Stakes at last year's Royal meeting, making notable progress to the point where he was sent off favourite for the Gold Cup back there in June. In the event, he had to settle for the runner-up spot behind the unexposed Courage Mon Ami, but that was still a career-best effort as he pulled nearly four lengths clear of the rest. Similar to his Ascot conqueror, Coltrane wasn't seen to best effect in the Goodwood Cup last time, though he shaped as well as any in finishing third, ultimately passing the post six lengths behind the winner having allowed that one way too much rope. A tough and reliable sort, Coltrane should continue to give a good account, with all the big prizes he took in during the second half of last season – the Lonsdale Cup (runner-up), Doncaster Cup (winner) and Long Distance Cup (runner-up) – likely to be on the agenda again.

Coltrane after his victory in last year's Doncaster Cup

122 Eldar Eldarov Eldar Eldarov proved a disappointment when finishing only seventh in the Gold Cup and it was a similar story when he then came home fourth (beaten six lengths) in a bunched finish for the placings in the Goodwood Cup, again not really picking up to any great extent when asked for his effort. A very smart winner of last year's St Leger, Eldar Eldarov shaped like a horse who should be suited by at least two miles when filling the runner-up spot on his reappearance in the Yorkshire Cup at York, staying on well to pass the post just half a length behind Giavellotto who received 5 lb. That was the best performance of his career to date, but the way he's fared in better company the last twice has raised doubts as to whether he can build on it and prove himself a real force in this division.

David Egan celebrates as Eldar Eldarov wins last year's St Leger

121 Quickthorn Quickthorn first ran to a Timeform performance rating of 121 in last year’s Lonsdale Cup at York, when benefiting from an enterprising front-running ride to rout his rivals by 14 lengths, but he hadn’t come close to matching that form in five subsequent starts prior to lining up in last week's Goodwood Cup. It was beginning to look like a one-off performance that Quickthorn would never be able to repeat, though that was betting against his rivals giving him the same sort of rope for a second time. In the event, that's exactly what they did at Goodwood as he again slipped the field under Tom Marquand, never looking likely to be caught as he came home unchallenged to win by six lengths. Quickthorn is clearly a very smart performer on his day, but perhaps not as good as those wide-margin wins made him look. Indeed, even though his rating has gone back up to 121 he's still rated below several of those who chased him home at Goodwood. The Lonsdale Cup is likely to be next on the agenda again, though similar tactics will be harder to pull off provided the riders of his opponents learn from their previous mistakes.

Quickthorn (left) is clear of his rivals in the Goodwood Cup

119 Emily Dickinson (filly) Gold Cup fourth Emily Dickinson seems to thrive on her racing and she followed victory in the Curragh Cup with a respectable runner-up effort in the Goodwood Cup only 10 days later. It was to her credit that she fared best of the rest behind Quickthorn at Goodwood, the winner already long gone by the time she ran on take second close home. With her 3 lb sex allowance factored in, Emily Dickinson has form comparable to most of these at her best, with the exception of perhaps Kyprios, Courage Mon Ami and Hamish. She goes particularly well when the mud is flying and should be placed to good advantage in the autumn when faced with her optimum conditions.

Emily Dickinson wins the Curragh Cup