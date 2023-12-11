Timeform ratings analysis | Stay Away Fay, Le Patron and Indiana Dream

Get Timeform's reaction to three notable performances in the novice chase ranks last week.

Stay Away Fay (Timeform rating c150p) 3m Grade 2 novice chase, Sandown, Friday 8 December

A new race, effectively an amalgamation of the old Worcester and December novice chases, run lately at Newbury and Doncaster respectively, this scheduled to fall between the 2 former dates, the inaugural running attracting a trio of very promising novices, notably a Grade 1 winning novice hurdler from last season, the form looking well up to Grade 2 standard. STAY AWAY FAY (IRE) followed up his debut win over fences with what's becoming a typically gutsy effort, looking to be going less well than the runner-up but responding gamely when ridden, sure to progress further; led, jumped well in main, kicked on after 4 out, hampered approaching 3 out, shaken up straight, hampered again, headed briefly 2 out, found plenty; he's reportedly unlikely to run in the Kauto Star, perhaps Kempton not his track, the Cotswold and Reynoldstown mentioned as options, the Broadway, a race which should be right up his street, the main aim.

Le Patron (c149) 2m Grade 1 novice chase, Sandown, Saturday 9 December

A Grade 1 novice won in the previous two seasons by Edwardstone and Jonbon, this a decidedly lesser renewal and marred by a fatal injury to Iceo, a couple of the others not coming up to expectations and the winner sent off the outsider of the field, his victory a highlight on an excellent afternoon for his yard, its second victory in the race following another unconsidered 5-y-o Ar Mad in 2015. LE PATRON (FR) has taken well to fences and completed a hat-trick, up in grade and down in trip, seen to advantage under a well-judged ride which made this a proper test of stamina; prominent, travelled well, led after 4 out, ridden after 2 out, kept on run-in, ridden out.

Indiana Dream (c143p) 2½m beginners' chase, Navan, Saturday 9 December

Some of the jumping left a fair bit to be desired, but the winner is clearly an exciting prospect. INDIANA DREAM (FR) had created a good impression when winning a Fairyhouse maiden on his sole start over hurdles and it was a similar story sent chasing 11 months on; patiently ridden, not always fluent (notable error at the fourth), took closer order circuit out, produced to lead between last 2, cruised clear.