Timeform ratings analysis | Royal Ascot handicap winners

Tony McFadden highlights four Royal Ascot handicap winners who earned Timeform ratings that suggest they can make an impact in Group races.

French Master (115p from 112p)

French Master had to overcome some trouble in running when winning with more in hand than the margin of a neck would suggest at Goodwood on his penultimate start, but he got a clear shot at things down the outside in the Copper Horse Stakes and his response was impressive. French Master still had plenty to do turning in, but he produced a powerful surge to lead approaching the final half-furlong and won going away from a competitive field, ultimately scoring by two and a half lengths with a bit in hand. French Master has shown run-by-run improvement with each start on Timeform's ratings and still has the 'p' to show further progress is expected, particularly with the step up to two miles promising to suit. He's still some way below the divisional leader Trawlerman, who earned a career-best rating of 127 when winning the Gold Cup, but doesn't have much to find to be competitive in some Cup races. For example, last season's Doncaster Cup winner Sweet William, who was also bred by Normandie Stud and developed through handicaps, is rated 120.

My Cloud (114p from 109p)

My Cloud, at 3/1, was backed as if a Group horse in a handicap and was sent off the shortest-price favourite for the Hunt Cup since Bankable was 13/8 favourite in 2008. Bankable was unable to overcome being drawn on the wrong side in his renewal, but My Cloud came with a strong run near the stand rail and did very well to peg back a couple in the far-side group who looked to have the edge entering the final furlong. My Cloud, who is now unbeaten in three starts in handicaps, can be rated well above the bare result of the Hunt Cup and his new Timeform master rating of 114p suggests he can already make his mark in minor Group races, especially as his lightly-raced profile offers hope there is further to come. Given his superiority was masked by how the Hunt Cup developed and his winning margin was a relative narrow three-quarters of a length, he's likely to remain with handicapping scope should connections wish to take a more patient route to a higher level.

Merchant (112p from 100p)

The King George V Stakes - a handicap contested by progressive three-year-olds over a mile and a half - typically provides form to follow, but this year's edition looks especially strong and was won by an exciting prospect in Merchant. Merchant had won a strong handicap at York - the form of which was franked when the runner-up, Rahiebb, finished third in the Queen's Vase - and he progressed again to follow up at Royal Ascot in the style of one on his way to Group company. Merchant was quickest through both of the final two furlongs and sectionals suggest he should be rated above the bare form. He has been handed a Timeform rating of 112p, which is 3 lb higher than stablemate Desert Hero was rated after winning the 2023 edition. Desert Hero went on to land the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, and Merchant would likely be a leading player for that event.

Never So Brave (122 from 115)

The handicap performance of the week - and an early contender for handicap performance of the season - was delivered by Never So Brave who earned a Timeform rating of 122 for his victory in the Buckingham Palace Stakes, 1 lb higher than Docklands achieved in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes. Never So Brave, making only his second start for Andrew Balding having previously been trained by Sir Michael Stoute, travelled strongly, quickened to lead inside the final furlong and readily drew two and a quarter lengths clear. His rating indicates he'll be a leading contender for the newly-upgraded City of York Stakes at the Ebor Festival (none of the winners during the race's time as a Group 2 earned a Timeform performance rating of 122).