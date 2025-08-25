Timeform ratings analysis | Prix Morny the key juvenile race so far

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform ratings reaction following a significant week in the two-year-old division.

Gewan (108p from 94p) As was the case 12 months ago, when The Lion In Winter won and Ruling Court was third, the market for the Acomb Stakes was dominated by Coolmore and Godolphin. However, Coolmore's Italy and Godolphin's Distant Storm had to settle for minor honours behind Gewan, the third choice in the market who attracted some support and was sent off at 11/2 having initially been available at double figures. Gewan had made a winning debut in a Newbury novice that Chaldean - also trained by Andrew Balding - had won in 2022, and he emulated that one by following up in the Acomb, running to the same level on Timeform's figures. There was a lot to like about how fluently Gewan travelled and how well he responded when challenged by Italy, and he was ultimately nicely on top at the line. That length-and-a-half victory earned Gewan a Timeform rating that places him among the top ten juveniles this season, and within 5 lb of divisional leader Gstaad.

Lifeplan (109p from 84p) It had looked like a disappointing edition of the Gimcrack but an exciting winner emerged in Lifeplan, and he looks up to making his mark at the highest level. Lifeplan had won a Thirsk novice in a good time on his only previous start and he built on that positive impression at York where he found a good change of gear to reel in the front-running Rock On Thunder with the pair nicely clear of the remainder. A good timefigure provides substance to the performance and there should still be more to come from Lifeplan after only two outings.

Constitution River (109p from 98p) Aidan O'Brien has used the Futurity Stakes as a stepping stone for some talented colts down the years, including subsequent classic winners such as Gleneagles, Churchill and Anthony Van Dyck, and he took the prize with another exciting prospect in Constitution River. Constitution River, who was providing his trainer with a ninth win from the last ten editions and a remarkable 18th success in total, produced a dominant display from the front and was never seriously threatened as he galloped to a two-length victory. The performance represented a big step up on what he had shown when comfortably landing the odds in a Galway maiden last month, and he remains capable of even better, especially when stepping up to a mile.

Composing (107p from 102p) Composing continued her theme of run-to-run improvement with victory in the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh and she briefly shot to the head of the 1000 Guineas market, though was soon deposed by Prix Morny winner Venetian Sun. Composing was only fifth on debut at the Curragh in May but clearly learned plenty from that to win what is usually one of the most significant juvenile maidens of the season at the Irish Derby meeting. She handled the rise in class with plenty to spare in the Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown last month and stepped forward again in Group 2 company on Saturday, scoring by two and a half lengths but leaving the impression there was more in the tank if required. The last filly to produce a better performance in the Debutante was subsequent Fillies' Mile winner Pretty Gorgeous in 2020.

Venetian Sun (110p from 105p) The Prix Morny at Deauville was the most significant two-year-old race of the season so far and was won by Venetian Sun who got the verdict by a short neck over Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad, with Wise Approach half a length back in third. Venetian Sun, winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket's July Festival, progressed again to maintain her unbeaten record, establishing herself as the highest-rated two-year-old filly we've seen this year. Gstaad may not have been able to emulate his half-brother Vandeek, who won the Morny two seasons ago, but he ran a fine race conceding a sex allowance to a smart filly, and his performance represented a slight improvement on his clear-cut Coventry Stakes win. He advanced his Timeform rating to 113p (from 111p) and remains the highest-rated two-year-old colt, while the way he went through this race suggests a step up to seven furlongs should suit. Wise Approach, who had comprehensively beaten Gimcrack runner-up Rock of Thunder in a listed race at Newbury last month, also advanced his form in defeat and is rated (111+ from 100p). Gstaad is the only two-year-old rated higher.

Timeform's highest-rated two-year-old colts 113p Gstaad

111+ Wise Approach

110 Power Blue

109p Charles Darwin

109p Constitution River

109p Lifeplan

Timeform's highest-rated two-year-old fillies 110p Venetian Sun

107p Composing

107 True Love

106p Beautify

104p Royal Fixation