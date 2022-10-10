Read Timeform's reports and ratings analysis following three key performances at Newmarket's Future Champions Festival.

Commissioning (Timeform rating 112p) Winner, Fillies' Mile

Timeform's report: Commissioning stood out on form and didn't need to improve to maintain her unbeaten record, stepped up to a mile, taking time to find full stride, this not visually so impressive as her win in the Rockfel, though the runner-up deserves credit for that, and this came just two weeks on, which might have been a little quick, a path to the classics still very much on the agenda; tracked pace, travelled well, shaken up two furlongs out, not quicken, challenged inside final furlong, led final 100 yds, had bit in hand; likely to progress further and a leading contender for classic honours in 2023. Ratings analysis: Commissioning failed to enhance her Timeform rating in winning the Fillies' Mile but she had already run to a smart level in the Rockfel and it remains that case that only impressive Moyglare winner Tahiyra (116P) is ahead of her in the pecking order among the juvenile fillies (Lezoo is rated 112, but without the 'p'). Commissioning's Timeform performance rating of 111 in the Fillies' Mile is 2 lb lower than the mean winning rating in the race in the last decade, though she won with a bit in hand and may have been capable of running to a higher figure had it been required.

Chaldean (Timeform rating 118) Winner, Dewhurst Stakes

Timeform's report: Chaldean has developed well physically and progressed his form all season, producing his best effort yet in completing a four-timer, a willing attitude and uncomplicated style again on show; soon led, shaken up under three furlongs out, kept on well final furlong, ridden out; he has the Guineas as the obvious aim in the spring, with speed on his dam's side but by Frankel, his manner suggesting he's sure to stay a mile, his form not quite at the level usually required for the classic, though he's still among the most likely of his generation for the race. Ratings analysis: Chaldean's head defeat of Richmond Stakes winner Royal Scotsman, with the previously unbeaten Nostrum two and a quarter lengths back in third, earned him a Timeform rating of 118, the same figure achieved by Blackbeard in the Middle Park. A rating of 118 places Chaldean behind only wide-margin Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear (126p) and Gimcrack winner Noble Style (119p) among this season's leading juveniles. It is slightly lower than the rating of an average Dewhurst winner in the past decade, however, with the mean winning performance rating coming in at 119.8.

Alflaila (Timeform rating 124) Winner, Darley Stakes

Timeform's report: Alflaila, after seven weeks off, improved again despite another slow start, that trait starting to look ingrained; dwelt, in rear, good headway over two furlongs out, upsides over a furlong out, stayed on to lead final 100 yds, readily; is running out of time to tackle a higher grade this year but this latest step forward suggests he'll be plying his trade in top mile/mile and a quarter races next year. Ratings analysis: Owen Burrows has enjoyed Group 1 success this season with Hukum and Minzaal, and in Alflaila he looks to have another colt on his hands who is capable of making a big impact at the highest level. Hukum and Minzaal are both rated 127 and Alflaila is now only 3 lb shy of that mark after putting up his best effort yet in the Darley Stakes to complete a hat-trick following victories in the Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract and Strensall Stakes at York. Alflaila, who beat the progressive Ottoman Fleet by a length and a quarter with the pair pulling four and a half lengths clear of the third, put up comfortably the best performance in the Darley Stakes this century (the previous highest was 120). Had Alflaila been entered in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Saturday he would be behind only Inspiral on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.