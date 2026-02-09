Tony McFadden provides the Timeform ratings reaction to the key performances at Newbury and beyond.

Haiti Couleurs (Timeform rating 166 from 160) Haiti Couleurs' task in the Denman Chase was made more straightforward by chief rival L'Homme Presse looking a little flat just a couple of weeks after finishing runner-up in the Cotswold Chase, but there was still plenty to like about how the Welsh National winner added to his tally. Haiti Couleurs' jumping has largely proved an asset since he was sent chasing and he again proved fluent in the main. That helped him get into a good rhythm out in front and he had little trouble asserting when shaken up two out, drawing clear to score by seven lengths. He is now rated only 2 lb lower than King George winner The Jukebox Man and 1 lb lower than Jango Baie, who was a close-up fourth at Kempton, among the top staying chasers in Britain. Haiti Couleurs is, therefore, in the Gold Cup mix after enhancing his claims at Newbury.

Lulamba (162p from 159p) Lulamba briefly looked in trouble for the first time over fences when shaken up on the home turn in the Game Spirit Chase - he traded at odds against on the Betfair Exchange - but he soon made headway and assumed control after hitting the front three out. He might have given his long odds-on backers a few anxious moments, but he ultimately won in decisive fashion, passing the post six and a half lengths clear of the rallying Saint Segal (replay below). Lulamba's effort has been rated the best by a novice chaser this season - he had previously headed the pecking order along with Romeo Coolio - and matched the performance rating achieved by Sprinter Sacre when he won the 2012 Game Spirit Chase, though Sprinter Sacre was more visually impressive and went on to show much-improved form. Altior, who like Lulamba and Sprinter Sacre was trained by Nicky Henderson, ran to a slightly higher level than his stablemates when winning the Game Spirit as a novice in 2017, earning a performance rating of 167.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Tutti Quanti (155 from 139) The William Hill Hurdle is typically an ultra-competitive handicap but was blown apart this year by the progressive Tutti Quanti who registered a 15-length victory, the largest winning margin in the race this century (topping the 11 lengths registered by Agrapart in 2016). On the face of it, a much-improved Timeform rating of 155 puts Tutti Quanti in the Champion Hurdle picture in a wide-open year as the favourite, The New Lion, is rated 161p. However, Timeform's reporter for the William Hill Hurdle outlined that the form should be treated with some caution. Nearly half the field failed to complete and those who did finish came home at wide margins, underlining how extreme conditions were. Tutti Quanti clearly coped well with the ground but was probably also at a tactical advantage in front, avoiding all the kickback. It was also a lower-quality renewal than usual as no top weight in the race this century has competed from a BHA mark as low as Tutti Quanti's 138. It was clearly a notable performance, rated the best since My Tent Or Yours strolled to victory in 2013, but there have to be some doubts over whether he will replicate the performance under more conventional conditions.

A Likeable Rogue (111 from 98) An open bumper division is headed by Love Sign d'Aunou, rated 113p following his wide-margin win in a Naas bumper on his debut last month, but A Likeable Rogue has taken high rank after decisively landing the listed bumper at Newbury. He had won a Wetherby bumper on his previous start but stepped up markedly on that at Newbury where he coped best with the testing ground, leading on the bridle over two furlongs out before resolutely stretching nine lengths clear. His performance has been rated the best in the race since Good Risk At All scored in 2021.

Read: John Ingles on the pedigree of Martinborough, the highest-rated jumps horse in training

A Pai de Nom (132p from 125) A Pai de Nom continued his progress with a smooth victory in the three-mile handicap hurdle at Newbury, showing bundles of stamina in a race which became a real slog on heavy ground. Stamina was the unknown for A Pai de Nom, who is a notably strong traveller and was tackling three miles for the first time, but he coped well with the searching test and scored by five lengths with a bit in hand. Having shown such deep reserves of stamina and amassed a wealth of experience, he would be worth his place in the Albert Bartlett should connections wish to go down that route, for all more would be required. For context, Thedeviluno, who is second favourite on the back of his victory in the River Don, is rated 139p. A Pai de Nom is also likely to be rated high enough to qualify for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, so that is another Festival option.

Steel Ally (155p from 149p) There may not be much depth to Steel Ally's form over fences as he beat four rivals at Carlisle, four at Ascot and then only two in the Kingmaker at Warwick on Saturday. However, even though main rival Mambonumberfive disappointed, the clock adds some substance to his ten-length victory over Mirabad in the Kingmaker and suggests he's worth a very smart rating. He's now the second highest-rated novice in Britain - behind only Lulamba (162p) - while Romeo Coolio (159p), Kaid d'Authie (157p) and second-season novice Spanish Harlem (157) are the only ones higher in Ireland. He's clearly talented but will face more competitive environments at the spring festivals.

Highland Crystal (130p from 119p) Highland Crystal took her unbeaten record over hurdles to three when showing improved form to land the conditions hurdle for juveniles at Naas on Saturday on her first start since impressively winning a listed contest at Newbury in November. Saturday's race has a notable roll of honour as it was used as a stepping stone on the way to the Cheltenham Festival by four of the last seven winners of the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. Highland Crystal could be a contender for that Festival contest this time around, as could placed pair Saratoga (122p from 107p) and Munsif (remains 111p) who appeal as types to progress in handicaps. However, Highland Crystal, who was conceding weight to all her rivals at Naas, would be entitled to a shot at the Triumph Hurdle as only Narciso Has (142p), Minella Study (139p) and the filly Mange Tout (132) are rated higher in the juvenile division after her sex allowance is taken into account.