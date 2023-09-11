Timeform ratings analysis | Irish Champions Festival Auguste Rodin

Tony McFadden highlights four significant performances at the Irish Champions Festival based on Timeform ratings.

Auguste Rodin (128 from 125) Auguste Rodin had brushed aside a poor effort in the 2000 Guineas when winning the Derby and he quickly left behind his King George flop to bounce back in the Irish Champion Stakes, further highlighting the brilliance of trainer Aidan O'Brien. Saturday's success was a third Group 1 victory of the season for Auguste Rodin - he also won the Irish Derby - and it was a slight career best on Timeform's figures, earning him a rating of 128. That places him on the same mark as stablemate Paddington, who has enjoyed a more consistently brilliant campaign, and only 1 lb behind unbeaten French Derby winner Ace Impact in the three-year-old pecking order.

Broadhurst (115p from 106p) Group races will surely be on the agenda for Broadhurst following his impressive victory in the concluding seven-furlong handicap at Leopardstown on Saturday. Broadhurst had looked unlucky when runner-up on his handicap debut at Naas in May and he proved that he's a long way ahead of his mark by producing a superb turn of foot to pass the entire field in little more than a furlong, ultimately scoring a shade cosily by a length and a quarter. That earned the unexposed Broadhurst a rating of 115p. For context, Flight Plan is rated 115 following his victory in the Group 2 Dullingham Park Stakes earlier on the card. Fallen Angel (110p from 102p) The only two-year-old filly rated higher than Fallen Angel following her victory in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday is Prix Morny runner-up Ramatuelle, and even then the difference is only 1 lb. Fallen Angel's performance in the Moyglare suggests she's likely to raise her game again when tackling a mile as it was impressive how she found extra when the strong-travelling runner-up briefly came upsides. Fallen Angel was well on top at the finish, though, and passed the post a length and a quarter clear of Vespertilio who in turn was four and a half lengths ahead of the pair who dead-heated for third.

Henry Longfellow (120p from 112p) It's difficult to be dogmatic about exactly what Henry Longfellow achieved in the National Stakes on Sunday as main market rival Bucanero Fuerte was well below the level he had shown when an impressive winner of the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes over a furlong shorter on his previous outing. However, Henry Longfellow was certainly impressive and a good gallop on rain-softened ground allowed him to extend his superiority over Islandsinthestream to five lengths (the margin had been two lengths in the Futurity). That victory took Henry Longfellow's unbeaten record to three and propels him to the head of the two-year-old division. However, stablemate City of Troy, who was a late non-runner at the Curragh on Sunday, is rated only 1 lb behind and has the potential to improve on that figure under the right circumstances.