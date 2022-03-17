Galopin des Champs, who like Douvan is trained by Willie Mullins, was set to register an impressive, wide-margin win over Bob Olinger in the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on Thursday afternoon but he fell at the final fence with the race at his mercy.

Assessing the performance, Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner said: “Galopin des Champs was around 12 lengths clear at the time of his fall and has been rated along those lines for now.

"If anything, though, that could be a conservative view - he seemed to be pulling further away from Bob Olinger at the time, whilst the latter finished tired once left clear.

“Obviously small-field events can be tricky to assess and there is always the chance Bob Olinger wasn’t at his very best, but Galopin des Champs has been magnificent on all three chase starts so far and is clearly a horse from the very top drawer.”