Ferny Hollow put up the best performance by a novice chaser this season when landing a Grade 1 at Leopardstown on Sunday, showing form that marks him out as top-class on Timeform's scale.

Ferny Hollow did not face a simple task in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Sunday as he had to concede 13 lb to smart four-year-old filly Riviere d'Etel, an easy winner of her three previous starts over fences. He proved up to the task, however, scoring by a length and a half in a race run at a strong gallop and in a time around three and a half seconds faster than the following handicap chase over the same course and distance.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Ferny Hollow beat Appreciate It when landing the Champion Bumper, inflicted the only defeat of Bob Olinger's career when winning a maiden on his one start over hurdles last season and has clearly taken really well to chasing. His rating of 165p - which hits the benchmark for top-class form - is 6 lb higher than what the next best in the division, Edwardstone, has achieved and he will be extremely tough to beat in the Sporting Life Arkle, for which he is the 2/1 favourite. Ferny Hollow's Timeform report for Sunday's win stated: "It's hard to see anything laying much of a glove on him at either the Dublin or Cheltenham Festivals on this evidence."