Timeform ratings analysis | City of Troy and Ramatuelle

City of Troy produced an outstanding effort for a two-year-old at this stage of the season when winning the Superlative Stakes by six and a half lengths at Newmarket on Saturday, earning a Timeform rating of 119p.
That is comfortably the highest rating awarded to a two-year-old this season - his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate River Tiber and French filly Ramatuelle are next on 111p - and it was the best performance in a race that has some notable names on its roll of honour, including Dubawi, Olympic Glory and Native Trail.
Timeform's two-year-old handicapper Simon Baker said: "Wide-margin wins are often difficult to rate but City of Troy’s romp in the Superlative Stakes didn’t present much of a challenge.
"Race standards and a decidedly smart timefigure both point strongly to a performance rating in the high-110s, which is exceptional for this point in the season.
"What’s more, City of Troy surely has more to come after just two outings, and that makes him one of the most exciting prospects seen for many a season."
City of Troy has run only twice but he has already reached a level that isn't far off the standard typically required to secure champion juvenile honours; the median rating of Timeform's top two-year-old across the past ten seasons is 123.
City of Troy wasn't the only juvenile who put up a significant performance at the weekend, however, as Ramatuelle backed up a five-length success in the Prix du Bois at Chantilly with another impressive four-length win in the Prix Robert Papin at the same venue.
She has improved since being beaten by Beauvatier - who has won all three starts - in a conditions race at Saint-Cloud and her new rating of 111p confirms her status as the highest-rated two-year-old in France, as well as the highest-rated filly in Europe. She has run to a level that - with her sex allowance taken into account - suggests she will take plenty of beating in the Prix Morny.
119p City of Troy
111p Ramatuelle (f)
111p River Tiber
110p Army Ethos
109p Bucanero Fuerte
109p Unquestionable
