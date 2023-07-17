Timeform ratings analysis | City of Troy and Ramatuelle

That is comfortably the highest rating awarded to a two-year-old this season - his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate River Tiber and French filly Ramatuelle are next on 111p - and it was the best performance in a race that has some notable names on its roll of honour, including Dubawi, Olympic Glory and Native Trail.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Timeform's two-year-old handicapper Simon Baker said: "Wide-margin wins are often difficult to rate but City of Troy’s romp in the Superlative Stakes didn’t present much of a challenge.

"Race standards and a decidedly smart timefigure both point strongly to a performance rating in the high-110s, which is exceptional for this point in the season.

"What’s more, City of Troy surely has more to come after just two outings, and that makes him one of the most exciting prospects seen for many a season."

City of Troy has run only twice but he has already reached a level that isn't far off the standard typically required to secure champion juvenile honours; the median rating of Timeform's top two-year-old across the past ten seasons is 123.