Tony McFadden reveals Timeform's reaction to Ace Impact's hugely impressive victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Ace Impact earned a Timeform rating of 133p (from 130p) for his stylish success in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday, propelling him to the head of Timeform's European standings and placing him behind only Equinox (135) among the world's best. Westover had previously been Timeform's highest-rated horse in Europe but, while he ran well in second, he had no answer to the brilliant turn of foot unleashed by Ace Impact. Ace Impact, who was a strong favourite on the back of a perfect five from five record that included the French Derby, had only three rivals behind him as they turned into the straight. However, he picked up powerfully down the outside and passed most of the field in the penultimate furlong before going on to win comfortably by a length and three-quarters on his first start at a mile and a half.

His performance is rated as the best in the race since Enable was so impressive when landing the first of her Arcs in 2017, and is also of similar merit to the last couple of three-year-old colts to win the race - Golden Horn (2015) and Workforce (2010). Ace Impact may have been given a fairly conventional prep by Jean-Claude Rouget after his top-level breakthrough in the French Derby, contesting a Group 2 at Deauville seven weeks prior to the Arc. However, the start to his career was notable. He won on the all-weather at Cagnes-Sur-Mer in January on his debut, which marks him out as the first Arc winner since Rail Link in 2006 who didn't run as a juvenile.

Ace Impact's part-owners, Gousserie Racing, also have a 50% share in Horizon Dore who underlined his own top-level credentials and striking turn of foot in the Prix Dollar at Longchamp on Saturday. A cosy length-and-three quarter success at Longchamp made it four wins in a row for Horizon Dore who shot to the head of the betting for the Champion Stakes at Ascot next month. Horizon Dore, who carries the same silks as 2021 Champion Stakes winner Sealiway, showed a very smart level of form at Longchamp and earned a Timeform rating of 123 (from 116). For context, King of Steel and Bay Bridge, the next two in the market, are rated 126 and 125 respectively, so the upwardly mobile Horizon Dore doesn't have much to find with some of the leading players on form.