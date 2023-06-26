All eyes were on Royal Ascot last week but there was a notable performance at Newmarket on Saturday from a highly promising three-year-old.

Imperial Emperor had looked a good prospect when scoring with plenty in hand on the Rowley Mile on his only start at two and he reinforced the view that he's a most exciting colt with an impressive success on the July course on Saturday. Imperial Emperor, who is out of a Grade 1-winning half-sister to the top-class Ghaiyyath, has been awarded a Timeform rating of 111p, which matches the figure Baaeed achieved when winning the same Newmarket novice a couple of years ago on his second start. It is rare for horses to run to such a high level with so little experience to call on. Only eight Flat horses this century have earned a rating higher than 111p following two starts in maiden/novice company. Plenty have done so when fast-tracked straight to Group company but they had a much better opportunity to run a big figure than those taking the steadier approach. There are some notable names among the octet. They are headed by subsequent St James's Palace Stakes winner Without Parole (117p), while fellow Group 1 winners Blue Point (116p) - who was with Imperial Emperor's trainer Charlie Appleby - and Starman (113p) are also on the list.

Timeform handicapper Pat Jupp, who is responsible for the mile division, believes Imperial Emperor could be on his way to making an impact at the highest level. He said: "With Royal Ascot behind us there is still no clear pecking order in the miling division. Triple Time was a shock winner of what looked an average renewal of the Queen Anne, and whilst Paddington was more impressive in the St James’s Palace, he looks to me like the sort who may be upped in trip as the season develops, leaving room for an improver to come to the fore in the big autumn races. "Step forward the regally-bred Imperial Emperor, who at the weekend won the same Newmarket novice taken by Baaeed on his way to the top a couple of years ago. Baaeed gave notice of his huge potential that day as he joined a fairly exclusive club to break the 110 barrier after just two starts in maidens/novices, and when you factor in the time/sectional analysis, Imperial Emperor achieved a similar feat on Saturday. It's worth pointing out that both of them hit this level without needing to be asked a serious question.

"Imperial Emperor holds no big-race entries, suggesting connections are going to take a softly-softly approach with him, and it would be no surprise if they opt for the same next step up the ladder as Baaeed and return here next month for the listed Henry Cecil Stakes, before setting their sights on bigger prizes in the second half of the season, the QEII on Champions Day appealing as a realistic end-of-season target for a yard who will be on the lookout for their next star after a low-key Royal meeting."