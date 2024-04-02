Timeform ratings analysis including Elegant Man and Laurel River

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform ratings reaction to four of the key performances over the Easter weekend

Elegant Man (Timeform rating 122p from 116p) Won, Easter Classic, Newcastle, Friday 29 March

The 2023 Easter Classic was an underwhelming affair with only six runners going to post and the winner, Notre Belle Bete, just needing to register a Timeform performance rating of 112 to beat the one other contender to give their running. That edition was a conditions stakes and it seems likely to be the last renewal run at level weights for some time as the decision to make the race a handicap reaped instant rewards. A full field of 14 went to post, including a French raider owned by footballer Antoine Griezmann and a progressive contender from the Horse Watchers operation chasing a £75,000 bonus after winning both trials. But though third-placed Hooking and runner-up Penzance ran well and underlined their status as smart performers, they were no match for the unexposed Irish favourite Elegant Man (122p from 116p) who produced a display of real authority under top weight to win by a length and a quarter and mark himself out as a future Group-race winner. For context, that rating places him only 3 lb behind Dubai Sheema Classic winner Rebel's Romance, the horse who beat him in listed company at Kempton last December to inflict his one defeat from four starts. It clearly bodes well for Elegant Man that he has reached such a lofty rating at such an early stage in his career, and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to denote he's open to further improvement. Laurel River (129 from 118) Won, Dubai World Cup, Meydan, Saturday 30 March

The Dubai Sheema Classic appeared to be the race of the day at Meydan as it featured a high-class and cosmopolitan line-up headed by last year's Derby winner Auguste Rodin, who, because of various retirements, shares the status of Timeform's highest-rated horse in the world. The race also featured last season's highest-rated filly or mare in Emily Upjohn, plus a strong Japanese challenge including Liberty Island who had won the fillies' Triple Crown in her homeland. The Dubai Sheema Classic proved to be something of an anti-climax, however, as Auguste Rodin blew out, underlining his all-or-nothing profile, and a steady gallop placed those held up at a disadvantage. As a consequence Rebel's Romance, the 2022 Breeders' Cup Turf winner, didn't need to improve on his rating of 125 to land the spoils under a well-judged ride from William Buick. The Dubai World Cup hadn't looked such a strong edition beforehand but Laurel River produced a superb performance to run out an emphatic eight-and-a-half-length winner, earning a Timeform rating of 129 that places him alongside Auguste Rodin, Big Rock and Golden Sixty as the highest-rated horses in the world. A rating of 129 is the highest achieved in the race since Arrogate (135) produced an outstanding display to overcome a dreadful start and wide passage to run down a top-class rival in Gun Runner in 2017.

Kopek des Bordes (110p) Won, George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper, Fairyhouse, Sunday 31 March The valuable sales bumper at Fairyhouse was won by a talented type last year in Brighterdaysahead and the latest edition has unearthed another exciting prospect in Kopek des Bordes. Testing ground and a strong pace by usual bumper standards meant they finished well strung out, with the confidently ridden Kopek des Bordes passing the post 13 lengths clear of the runner-up who was nine lengths ahead of the third. Kopek des Bordes still had a good few lengths to make up on the positively ridden British raider Clap of Thunder as they passed the two-furlong pole, but Patrick Mullins always seemed happy his mount had plenty to offer and he readily swept into the lead when asked for his effort. A performance rating of 110 is the joint-highest by a bumper debutant this season (along with You Oughta Know) and only ten bumper horses of any experience have earned a higher rating this term.

Intense Raffles leads over the last in the Irish National

Intense Raffles (147+ from 137+) Won, Irish Grand National, Fairyhouse, Monday 1 April Intense Raffles was in a much more competitive environment than he had been on his two previous outings, for all a field of 20 is small by Irish National standards, but he coped well with the different test to bag the valuable prize. Intense Raffles had looked potentially smart when winning small-field novices at Fairyhouse on his first couple of starts for Tom Gibney after joining from France and he confirmed that he's still on a steep upward curve with a length-and-a-half success over the veteran staying chaser Any Second Now who had been given a big chance by the handicapper. Intense Raffles had to dig deep up the run-in but it was notable how smoothly he went through most of the contest and, still only six, he could still have more to offer.