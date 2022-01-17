Dysart Dynamo put up the best performance in a red-hot novice hurdle division this season when registering a scintillating 19-length success at Punchestown on Sunday, earning a Timeform rating of 150p.

The Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle has been won by top-notchers such as Vautour, Min and Douvan in recent years and the latest winner Dysart Dynamo - who like that trio is trained by Willie Mullins - also looks out of the top drawer.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

In fact, Dysart Dynamo's performance on Sunday was the best in the race since Mikael d'Haguenet - another Mullins star - won in 2009 on his way to victory in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Dysart Dynamo is favourite in some places for the Ballymore but, in Timeform's view, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle - run at a distance around two miles compared to the two miles and five furlongs of the Ballymore - would look like a more suitable target based on how enthusiastically he raced on Sunday. Dysart Dynamo tanked along at the head of affairs and galloped his rivals into submission, beating Gringo d'Aubrelle, who had been third in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle last time, by 19 lengths.

That took his record to four from four and his Timeform rating of 150p sets a new standard among the novices, passing the benchmark previously set by Nicky Henderson's Jonbon (149P), while that one's stablemate Constitution Hill (147P) is another unbeaten hurdler of rare promise. Mullins himself has another excellent prospect to consider plans for as Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard (132P) created a good impression when winning a two-mile maiden at Leopardstown on his hurdling debut last month.

Timeform's top novice hurdlers 150p Dysart Dynamo

149P Jonbon

147P Constitution Hill

145p Stage Star

143p Hillcrest

143p Mighty Potter