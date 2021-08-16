For once it was a race that lived up to it's billing - now read Timeform's report on Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

A thrilling clash of the generations, between the outstanding 4-y-o miler Palace Pier, beaten just once, and the rapidly progressive, unbeaten 3-y-o Baaeed, who'd advanced from novice to Group 1 in four starts this year, the race living up to expectations, in all except that it wasn't truly run, which perhaps allowed one or two of the others to finish closer than they might have done. Baaeed the winner fair and square, if narrowly, clearly a top-class colt and the one to set the target for next year's classic crop from mid-summer on, the runner-up likely to bow out. With the stalls on the far side, the field grouped towards that rail, a couple of the runners short of room as the race developed, though not to the extent that the result was affected.

BAAEED progressed again, making it six from six, this a top-class effort against the best horse he's faced, lots to like about the way he does things, still to fill out fully and likely to do even better again at four, particularly with the option of going up in trip, bred to stay at least another 2f; waited with, travelled strongly, shaken up 2f out, quickened to lead over 1f out, ridden, ran on. PALACE PIER was beaten for just the second time in his career, the previous defeat coming in this race in 2020, that run disappointing, this one not far off his best against an unbeaten rival, understandable that connections were downbeat after the race, though with little cause. Tracked pace, raced freely, steadied back a bit after 2f, ridden 2f out, edged right, every chance 1f out, kept on. A top-class miler, a multiple Group 1 winner and with a good pedigree, he seems likely to go to stud after this and seems likely to be in demand in his new role.

Baaeed has the measure of Palace Pier

LADY BOWTHORPE in against males for the first time since the Lockinge, got a fraction closer to Palace Pier than she had there, though again without making much impression on him (or the winner), this still a smashing effort by a thoroughly likeable mare, as good a performance as she's ever put up; slowly into stride, waited with, short of room over 2f out, shaken up after, kept on well inside final 1f, took third late on. THE REVENANT made the frame in this for the third year running, unable to repeat last year's victory but not far off his best, picked off for third late on after he'd not been good enough to go with the first two; chased leader, pushed along halfway, led briefly under 2f out, not quicken inside final 1f, faded close home. MOTHER EARTH (IRE) taking on males for the first time, ran as well as she ever has, though might have done even better had she been ridden slightly closer to the pace; in rear, shaken up over 2f out, headway over 1f out, kept on well inside final 1f, left with too much to do; she's been one of the highlights of a rather low-key season for her yard (by its standards), her win in the Guineas coming at the expense of three other subsequent Group 1 winners and another pair that won pattern events at Group 2/3 level. NJORD (IRE) had plenty to find in a stronger Group 1 than the Foret and he ran right up to his best, even if only briefly threatening to get involved; held up, ridden 3f out, headway 2f out, chased leaders over 1f out, not quicken.

