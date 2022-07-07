10 fillies have been declared for the Belmont Oaks which is due off at 21:06 UK time on Saturday evening.

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore have teamed up successfully twice in this mile and a quarter contest in recent seasons, winning it with Athena in 2018 and Santa Barbara last year, both of whom had been placed in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on their previous starts.

Their representative in this year’s race Concert Hall is treading a well-worn path, therefore, as she too contested the Pretty Polly just two weekends ago. She ran creditably, passing the post in fifth (placed fourth on a technicality) and faring best of the three-year-olds in the field behind La Petite Coco. But even allowing for the fact she met some trouble in running, Concert Hall stayed on when the race was all but over which suggests she may well prove vulnerable again to speedier types over the same trip here. She’d looked more at home over the Oaks distance at Epsom the time before when a staying-on fourth to stable companion Tuesday.

In contrast, Charlie Appleby’s runner With The Moonlight, ridden by Frankie Dettori, promises to be much better suited by the drop in trip here after racing too freely in the Oaks and dropping out to finish last. There was probably more to that run than simply lack of stamina but a return to the sort of form which had won her the Pretty Polly Stakes – the Newmarket version – so decisively in May would make her an interesting runner here.

Joseph O’Brien is represented by the consistent Agartha who steps up from a mile for the first time. She has twice run well behind the exciting Homeless Songs in Ireland this season, finishing runner-up to her in a Group 3 contest at Leopardstown in April and running fifth behind her when she was so impressive in the Irish 1000 Guineas last time. A confirmed front runner, Agartha is exposed as a miler but looks at least worth a try upped in trip as her dam was a useful winner up to a mile and three quarters.

The two other Europeans in the line-up, French-trained fillies Know Thyself and Hot Queen, face stiffer tasks for Pia & Joakim Brandt and Francis-Henri Graffard respectively and there’s little between them judged on their placed efforts in an earlier meeting in the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux at Longchamp over nine furlongs.

The one they all have to beat, though, is NEW YEAR’S EVE who looks the pick on form for Brendan Walsh after her smart effort at Churchill Downs last time when winning the Grade 2 Edgewood Stakes from the re-opposing McKulick. The latter is one of three representing Chad Brown who is respected on his fine record in this contest, though his best chance looks to be with Consumer Spending, a Grade 2 winner in the Wonder Again Stakes over nine furlongs at this track last month.