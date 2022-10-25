It might be almost the end of the turf Flat season, but there was plenty of action last week as connections sought to get runs into two-year-olds that had been waiting (and waiting) for some ease in the ground.

I got to see approaching 150 juveniles in the flesh in outings to Newmarket and Newbury, though it should have been even more, the ground at Newbury having gone too far the other way, leading to a deluge of absentees. Concerns about testing ground might also have led to the withdrawal of the favourite Auguste Rodin from the Vertem Futurity at Doncaster. However, allowed to take his chance, he produced on paper one of the best two-year-old performances of the campaign, following his dam Rhododendron in winning a Group 1 event at two. The race didn't appear from afar to be entirely satisfactory, the field split by the width of the track, but Auguste Rodin is evidently a smart and progressive youngster.

On pedigree, on balance, and in the manner of his success at Doncaster, Auguste Rodin strikes as more a Derby colt who could run well in a Guineas, rather than a Guineas colt first and foremost. That said, Rhododendron herself, though she stayed a mile and a half, didn't make the sort of improvement for the step up in trip after the Guineas that was anticipated. She was a beaten favourite in both the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks, and after her defeat by Enable, outclassed more than outstayed, in the latter, she raced mainly at a mile and ten furlongs, winning Group 1 events at both trips. On her second start at four, she managed to squeak home from Lightning Spear in the Lockinge. Generally, the 2022 two-year-old colts haven't been a vintage bunch and there would be room for an unexposed sort to come through in the spring. The Horris Hill winner Knight certainly qualifies as one of those, winning the Newbury feature on Saturday in the style of a smart performer. Knight had won a maiden at Yarmouth towards the end of last month on debut and stepped up considerably on that form here. Knight's victory didn't make much impact on the Guineas market, perhaps in part due to the wretched record of the Horris Hill as a classic pointer; further, the front two in the market were among those that failed to handle the ground, which weakened the race as a contest. However, the experienced form pick Grey's Monument appeared to run his race, which gives substance to the form, suggesting that this is at least an average renewal.

Knight doesn't have a great pedigree, so far as winning a classic goes, even if the way he saw his race out on testing ground suggests he'll get a mile. He's an athletic sort, though he was shaded in the paddock by a pair out of Kodiac mares, Ancestral Land and Defence Of Fort. The latter was another who looked not to handle the heavy ground. Although he has so far run at seven furlongs, Defence Of Fort has the look and demeanour of a sprinter, one who should do well at three on his strong physique. Ancestral Land ran creditably to take third, though perhaps found the seventh furlong stretching him. He's a well-made son of Sioux Nation, whose stock has generally impressed me through the year. With speed on his dam's side as well, it might well be that Ancestral Land proves a sprinter next year. Sioux Nation provided the favourite for the Listed Radley Stakes for fillies in the shape of Small Oasis, who was the pick on looks in an 11-runner line-up. However, she never went a yard, with the testing ground seeing her all at sea. The one to take advantage was the Richard Hannon-trained Magical Sunset. She was gaining a third win from five starts, her defeats having come in sales races. Magical Sunset looked well served by the return to seven furlongs and clearly handles testing ground well, the way she finished the race suggesting a mile would be no problem. The form is a fair way removed from Guineas standard, but her stable has won that race twice in the last decade and Magical Sunset is set to be aimed at it, with the Fred Darling the obvious starting point.

Oddly enough, the fillies' novice is the race on the Newbury card with the most classic pedigree, the Oaks runners-up Secret Gesture and Shirocco Star having landed a running of the race in their time. There were due to be 16 line up on Saturday, but no fewer than nine were taken out on account of the ground. Despite the smallish field, there were grounds for being positive about the principals, particularly the runner-up Value Added. Experience swung the verdict for Opera Forever, who improved significantly on her debut in a well-contested conditions event at the track last month, but Value Added would surely have beaten her had she been a bit more clued up. However, given who green she was beforehand, it was a surprise that she showed as much as she did. A rangy filly, Value Added will surely win races at three. Newmarket on Wednesday was another Charlie Appleby benefit, the stable winning all four of the two-year-old races in which it had runners. In form terms, the best performance came from the nursery winner Castle Way, a tall son of Almanzor. He's a half-brother to the crack miler Palace Pier, but he's much more of a stayer himself, strong here at the end of a mile and a quarter. He wouldn't need to improve much further to make an impact at pattern level at three, the Queen's Vase perhaps an early option.

Two of the other Appleby winners, Regal Honour and Military Order, earned mentions in dispatches for the classics, though the yard has plenty of contenders who are further down that path. The pair are similar in stature, well-made, good-looking colts. Regal Honour still seemed green, taking time to pick up out of the Dip, but he finished well and had a bit in hand at the line. He will improve for a mile or more. Military Order, a brother to Adayar, won a maiden Hurricane Lane had landed two years before. He took a while to find full stride and might have been given more to do had his stable companion Ancient Ruler been a bit sharper himself. The main issue for the winner was probably the lack of pace, which didn't bring his stamina fully into play. He may well leave this form behind as he is further tested.

