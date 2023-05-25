Timeform's on-course reporter looks back on the major meetings at York and Newbury and shares his notes from the paddock.

Bert earns high praise for Newbury success If there's one race last week that will reward repeated viewing, it's surely the London Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday. This was a high-quality three-year-old handicap, plenty of the runners filling the eye in the paddock beforehand, and although the field of 14 finished within six lengths of one another, that is an indication of just how competitive the race was. Eight of the those lining up were making their handicap debut and they included the winner Bertinelli and third home Exoplanet. Bertinelli, a well-made son of the US Triple Crown winner Justify and bought for $750,000, had been in the Derby until the latest forfeit stage and had been entered for the Lingfield Derby Trial. The decision to test Bertinelli's mark in a very valuable handicap proved the right one, though he wouldn't have been out of place in a Classic trial and he will stay the extra two furlongs of the Derby distance. He's entered in the Edward VII at Royal Ascot and wouldn't need to find much more to get closely involved in an average renewal. cis also in the Edward VII and his connections may well be tempted to take on Bertinelli again. While he wasn't unlucky, having every chance in the final furlong, he'd had to come right from the back to make his challenge and also looked to stumble around two furlongs out.

Exoplanet was beaten two necks by Bertinelli, the pair split by Bold Act, who was conceding 4lb to the winner. Bold Act had been gelded since running below form in Canberra Legend's race at Newmarket and quickly got back on the up. He came from behind the winner and saw the race out well, offering hope that he'd stay further again. He's not in the Edward VII, but the Hampton Court (G3, 10 furlongs) might well be an option if he goes to the Royal meeting. Further back in the field for the London Gold Cup, it's worth taking note of a couple of 33/1-shots, Forca Timao and Mr Mistoffelees. Forca Timao continued his steady progress, though he gives the impression he may benefit from a well-run race over a bit shorter. The Britannia could be a race that will suit him. Mr Mistofellees is a grand type and ran well off a stiffish-looking mark, having no problem trying a mile and a quarter for the first time and likely to stay a bit further again. He was in both the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the Derby at one stage, though good handicaps and eventually Listed company is where he's likely to be best rewarded.

Time to make your move with York winner Chesspiece? A one-time Derby entry also landed a similarly well-contested handicap over nearly a mile and a half at York, Chesspiece grinding out victory. A tall colt with a stamina-laden pedigree who took the eye beforehand, he relished the step up in trip and will stay a fair bit further. Chesspiece will surely be into Listed or pattern company after this, the Queen's Vase or Bahrain Trophy the type of races to draw further improvement. While Epsom is no longer on the agenda, Chesspiece could still get a shot at a Classic, making plenty of appeal as a St Leger candidate. Chesspiece is 33/1 for the Leger with Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook and Unibet. Worth noting among those behind Chesspiece is Baltic Voyage. He was strong in the betting on his first start since last October, but didn't see his race out after making an encouraging effort early in the straight. He should stay a mile and a half, and lack of a run rather than lack of stamina seems likely. He can win a similar contest.

Jersey option for Noble Style So far as sprinting went, it was a good week for northern stables, with victories for Azure Blue in the 1895 Duke of York and Great State and Shaquille in the Listed Westow and Caernarvon respectively. Azure Blue took the step up to Group 2 company in her stride, comfortable all the way, and she will warrant serious consideration at the highest level through the summer. Highfield Princess, conceding 5lb and looking big and well on her return, was denied only late on and shared the honours if not the victory. Highfield Princess won three times at Group 1 level last year and could well add to that tally before much longer. She didn't run to her best in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot last summer, but the King's Stand over a furlong shorter could well show her to better advantage. The three-year-old Marshman is another interesting runner from this race. He'd been second to Noble Style in the Gimcrack last August, run out of things late on after looking all over the winner, and it was a similar story here. Marshman made a promising move on the other flank from the first two before that effort flattened out. He's in the Commonwealth Cup, but might be better taking on the older sprinters in the King's Stand. Talking of Noble Style, he got his chance back sprinting after his promising non-staying effort in the Guineas, sent off a warm order for the Caernarvon Stakes. However, six furlongs seemed a bit of a shock to him and he got going too late to land a blow. He will be better suited by Ascot's stiffer track and remains of interest for the Commonwealth Cup, though the Jersey Stakes may well come under consideration too. The winner Shaquille ran a fine trial for the Commonwealth Cup, uncomplicated, a strong traveller who will be able to hold a good position and of a standard not far off that required already. There are a coupe of other Guineas also-rans ahead of him in the ante-post lists for Ascot, but on this year's efforts he sets the standard.

Flying Frankie stars on top fillies Highlights on the latest stage of the Frankie Dettori farewell tour included wins on a couple of returning fillies, who might well add to his Group 1 tally later in the summer. Free Wind, looking in good shape on her first start in 11 months, produced a stylish display to land the Middleton at York in ready fashion; Haskoy, well tuned up, got a vintage ride to land the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury, finessed home late on in a tight finish. Haskoy is set to run in the Gold Cup, every chance on form, her stamina the question as she steps beyond two miles for the first time. There are stout elements in her pedigree, certainly, though she doesn't shape particularly as an out-and-out stayer.

Haskoy and Frankie Dettori surge to the front