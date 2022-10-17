For the avoidance of doubt, Champions Day at Ascot is a fabulous afternoon showcasing the sport, a relatively new concept still, but a racing innovation that has worked beyond question.

That said, the only undisputed champion on display this year was Baaeed and he proved to be a let-down, losing his unbeaten record on the final start of his career. There might though have been some of next year's champions on display. Take Emily Upjohn. She was about the most impressive winner on the card, gaining a deserved victory at the highest level after she lost the Oaks narrowly through no shortcoming of her own. Physically, Emily Upjohn looks the sort to make an even better four-year-old. She appeared to benefit from the return to softer ground as well, so it's not fanciful to see a route from Ascot in October 2022 to Longchamp and the Arc in 12 months' time.

The ground being softer than it has been for most of the top races through the summer and early autumn generally had an impact on fortunes during the afternoon. The sons of New Bay, Bayside Boy and Bay Bridge, were a pair who appreciated under foot conditions. Bayside Boy may have gone off at 33/1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, but he was better than the result in a strong St James's Palace Stakes and the form of the listed race he won at Sandown last time has been boosted by the placed horses since. Bayside Boy did well to win too, given he had quite a bit to do to overhaul the pacemakers late on, showing a good turn of foot in the process. He will hopefully be in training next year, and may be underestimated, initially at least, because of the price he went off at here, but there seems no reason to question the performance. It helped, obviously, his cause that the favourite Inspiral failed to fire. Her rider Frankie Dettori was inclined to blame her very slow start for her defeat, but that looked from the outside to be a symptom rather than a cause. She was able to recover the ground forfeited pretty readily, due to a slow early pace, and was in a similar position to the winner when the race took shape, but she was unable to pick up nearly so well as he did.

Inspiral was sweating and edgy beforehand, which may have impacted her performance. Rather like Baaeed, her lacklustre showing here shouldn't detract from the quality of her victories early in the campaign. The most exciting race of the afternoon was the Long Distance Cup, in which Trueshan and Coltrane had a ding-dong battle for the second time in little over a month. Coltrane came out on top by a neck in the Doncaster Cup and Trueshan reversed placings by even less, a head, this time. The race was obviously missing Kyprios, whose four Group 1 victories entitle him to be viewed as the champion stayer. However, his narrow wins in the Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Irish St Leger, might be a better guide to what he might do in the Cup races next season than the 20-length rout of the opposition in the Cadran.