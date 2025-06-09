Timeform Oaks report | Even more to come from Minnie Hauk

An intriguing renewal of the Oaks, with the One Thousand Guineas winner opposed by the winners of nearly all the main trials, the Pretty Polly winner Falakeyah the most obvious absentee; in the first Oaks of the post-Galileo era, there were plenty of questions about stamina, not least with the favourite, though the finish was fought out by 2 of his granddaughters, Minnie Hauk a third winner of the race by his outstanding son Frankel, a Derby winner on his resume as well, her victory an eleventh in the race for Aidan O'Brien, the trainer resuming his dominance after missing out in the last 2 years; the race was soundly run and there were few changes in position throughout, though there were few excuses for the beaten runners, the performances of the first 2 well up to standard for the race.