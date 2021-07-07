Newmarket tips & preview: Timeform highlights on day one of July Festival

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on Newmarket's Thursday card.

The ratings banker Al Aasy – 15:35 After his narrow defeat in the Coronation Cup last time, Al Aasy stands out on Timeform adjusted ratings dropping down in class for the Group 2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes. Although he was a beaten favourite at Epsom, he ran as well as ever despite being worried out of it by a really tough rival in Pyledriver and his turn at Group 1 level looks only to have been delayed. The Coronation Cup was a step up in class for Al Aasy who won the Bahrain Trophy on this card a year ago and returned a much-improved four-year-old this season with two Group 3 wins at Newbury. He won the second of those, the Aston Park Stakes, in a canter, looking a high-class colt as his Epsom run confirmed. While the front-running Sir Ron Priestley has to be respected in this small field, Al Aasy is in receipt of weight from his chief rival who carries a penalty for his win in the Jockey Club Stakes on Newmarket’s other course earlier this year.

The big improver Baaeed – 16:10 As well as Al Aasy, Shadwell and William Haggas have excellent prospects of another winner on the card with Baaeed in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes. While some of his rivals have achieved a bit more, in winning both his starts to date Baaeed has looked a class act which suggests he can take this step up to Listed company in his stride. Although a full brother to the very smart Hukum who contested the St Leger last year, Baaeed has plenty of speed for a son of Sea The Stars and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over a mile in a maiden at Leicester last month in fine style. He then confirmed that promise in no uncertain terms in a novice over Thursday’s course and distance when routing his field, travelling strongly before quickening to lead over a furlong out and then drawing seven and a half lengths clear of the Godolphin colt Komachi. That was a smart effort from Baaeed who can take another step forward here.