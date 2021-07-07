Newmarket tips & preview: Timeform highlights on day one of July Festival

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on Newmarket's Thursday card.
After his narrow defeat in the Coronation Cup last time, Al Aasy stands out on Timeform adjusted ratings dropping down in class for the Group 2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes. Although he was a beaten favourite at Epsom, he ran as well as ever despite being worried out of it by a really tough rival in Pyledriver and his turn at Group 1 level looks only to have been delayed.
The Coronation Cup was a step up in class for Al Aasy who won the Bahrain Trophy on this card a year ago and returned a much-improved four-year-old this season with two Group 3 wins at Newbury. He won the second of those, the Aston Park Stakes, in a canter, looking a high-class colt as his Epsom run confirmed.
While the front-running Sir Ron Priestley has to be respected in this small field, Al Aasy is in receipt of weight from his chief rival who carries a penalty for his win in the Jockey Club Stakes on Newmarket’s other course earlier this year.
As well as Al Aasy, Shadwell and William Haggas have excellent prospects of another winner on the card with Baaeed in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes. While some of his rivals have achieved a bit more, in winning both his starts to date Baaeed has looked a class act which suggests he can take this step up to Listed company in his stride.
Although a full brother to the very smart Hukum who contested the St Leger last year, Baaeed has plenty of speed for a son of Sea The Stars and overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over a mile in a maiden at Leicester last month in fine style.
He then confirmed that promise in no uncertain terms in a novice over Thursday’s course and distance when routing his field, travelling strongly before quickening to lead over a furlong out and then drawing seven and a half lengths clear of the Godolphin colt Komachi. That was a smart effort from Baaeed who can take another step forward here.
Stowell has plenty going for him in the Bahrain Trophy, not least the continued form of the John & Thady Gosden stable which has had plenty of winners in recent weeks.
Also, Stowell brings a very positive profile to this Group 3 contest after just three starts to date. After a narrow defeat on his debut, Stowell landed the odds in a three-runner maiden at Ascot next time but it was his latest start in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot which makes him the one to be interested in here.
Given his lack of experience, that was an excellent effort, particularly given where he was positioned in the straight, coming wide and keeping on well in the final furlong to be nearest at the finish. Beaten two and three quarter lengths into third behind Kemari, that run earned Stowell the ‘Horse in focus’ flag.
With more improvement to come, Stowell can provide John Gosden with another winner in a race he has won four times in the last ten years.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.