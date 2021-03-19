Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Minella Indo wins the Gold Cup from A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo

Cheltenham Gold Cup reaction: Timeform verdict on Minella Indo

By Timeform
18:57 · FRI March 19, 2021

Minella Indo is the best Cheltenham Gold Cup winner since Don Cossack in 2016 according to Timeform, who have allocated a provisional rating of 175 to Friday's big-race hero.

The eight-year-old led home A Plus Tard in a one-two for trainer Henry de Bromhead, with previous Gold Cup winners in Al Boum Photo and Native River completing the frame .

Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner said: “It was a proper race, with a decent gallop ensuring that the cream rose to the top and the form has a very solid look to it – which isn’t something you could say about last year’s messy renewal!”

Cheltenham Festival Review: Day Four

“Minella Indo has long promised this sort of performance – after all, it’s worth remembering he holds a three-one lead in his head-to-head record with Allaho, who became Timeform’s highest-rated (178) jumper in training on the back of yesterday’s runaway success in the Ryanair Chase.”

“In some ways, his campaign mirrors that of See More Business back in 1998/99, who spent much of the winter as his stable’s main Cheltenham Gold Cup hope but ended up its second string on the day after a mid-season blip. See More Business went on to enjoy a lengthy career at the top, of course, and Minella Indo is well positioned to do likewise – this performance certainly doesn’t look a flash in the pan and it would be great for the sport should he meet Allaho again somewhere down the road.”

A Plus Tard is now up to a Timeform rating of 174, having built on the form of his Savills Chase win over Christmas, whilst Al Boum Photo (170) emerged with plenty of credit despite failing to complete a hat-trick of Gold Cup wins.

Timeform Cheltenham offer

“Al Boum Photo arguably ran even better in defeat than for either of his Gold Cup wins,” Turner explained. “He’s proved a model of consistency in recent years and comprehensively saw off all of those horses he’d met before.”

“Alas, he just proved vulnerable up against a couple of up-and-coming younger rivals. He finished a place higher than L’Escargot did when bidding for his own Gold Cup hat-trick back in 1972, but minor placings may be the best he can hope for from now on – particularly when you consider this season’s star novices Monkfish and Envoi Allen could be joining the likes of Minella Indo and A Plus Tard in next year’s Gold Cup field.”

2021 Cheltenham Festival highlights: What a week!

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content