Timeform: 'Large P' improvers

Timeform highlight three maidens who shaped well on debut and earned the 'Large P' to show they are capable of much better form.

Montreal (Timeform rating 72P) Third, 1m maiden, Leopardstown, Thursday 24 July

Montreal suffered an odds-on defeat on debut at Leopardstown but shaped well behind a couple of rivals who were better placed in a race run at a steady gallop. Montreal, who raced in mid-division after missing the break, made headway approaching the straight and stuck to his task without being able to land a blow on the front pair who, in addition to enjoying the run of the race, also had the benefit of previous experience to call on. Montreal is entitled to be sharper for the experience and his pedigree suggests that he should progress well given time and distance as he's by the top-class Sea The Stars and out of a lightly raced mare with a good middle-distance pedigree. He's a half-brother to the Group 2 winner Cayenne Pepper and the useful handicapper Howth who has won three of his first four starts over hurdles. Tierra del Toro (80P) Runner-up, 7f novice, Southwell, Monday 28 July

Tierra del Toro, a 340,000 guineas yearling purchase, caught the eye on pedigree being out of a winning sister to dual Arc winner Treve and he made a promising start to his career when runner-up at Southwell. He had to settle for second behind May Angel, who scored decisively, but he put in some good late work in a steadily-run race to prove clear best of the rest. Sectionals suggest that Tierra del Toro - who was the only newcomer to reach the frame - should prove suited by stepping up to at least a mile, and he looks open to considerable progress on the back of a promising debut. Christmas Day (73P) Third, 1m maiden, Galway, Saturday 2 August

Christmas Day showed plenty to work with when third on debut at Galway and would have finished closer to the front pair with a clearer run. Christmas Day, who raced in mid-division, was shaken up two furlongs out and was making headway until finding himself short of room on the turn for home. He was unable to land a blow on the first two, but kept on encouragingly into third when finally in the clear. This 450,000 guineas purchase is bred to stay at least a mile and a quarter in time - he's by Camelot and is a half-brother to 2022 Golden Gates Stakes winner Missed The Cut - and he is expected to step up on his debut promise.