Timeform highlight three promising chasers who all have the 'Large p' attached to their rating, denoting they're open to significant improvement.

Kabral du Mathan (c153P) Kabral du Mathan was high-class over hurdles, looking a big threat in the Stayers’ Hurdle until his stamina waned, and he looks one of the brightest home-trained novice chase prospects for this season following his impressive debut in this sphere at Perth last month. He beat a next-time-out winner easily by 19 lengths on that occasion, producing an impeccable round of jumping, soon well clear and in complete control from some way out. Kabral du Mathan is prominent in the ante-post betting for the Arkle and he will be a force to be reckoned with wherever he turns up next given he’s open to significant improvement as a chaser.

Cristal d’Estruval (c150P) Cristal d’Estruval changed hands for £400,000 after winning his sole start in Irish points and he’s made an exemplary start to his career under Rules, winning both of his starts over hurdles last season, and looking an excellent prospect on his return and chasing debut at Carlisle last month. That was his first start for nearly a year, so he has to prove he can stand up to more racing, but he’s clearly yet to get close to his limit, looking an old hand in the jumping department and defeating one with plenty of smart form over fences by 12 lengths. He went further clear without being subjected to anywhere near maximum pressure and he is surely a graded performer in the making, definitely one to follow next time.

Bossman Jack (c141P) Bossman Jack progressed rapidly over hurdles last season, very much catching the eye at the Cheltenham Festival before winning the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree’s Grand National meeting. He’s a well-made gelding, very much the type to make a chaser, and he made no mistake on his debut in this sphere at Carlisle the other week, looking a cracking prospect. Bossman Jack started at cramped odds, but he had easily the best form of his opposition over hurdles, and didn’t really need to come out of second gear to beat several who also showed plenty of promise. His jumping wasn’t so polished, but he seems sure to go on to even better things with this experience under his belt.