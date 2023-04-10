Read Timeform's report of the Irish Grand National which was won by I Am Maximus under a never-say-die ride from Paul Townend.

The usual mix of interesting novices and battle-hardened stayers assembled for one of the highlights in the Irish National Hunt calendar and, though this particular renewal may not have produced one of the more visually stunning or historically significant performances of recent years, it definitely witnessed one of the toughest, I Am Maximus overcoming several jumping errors and stamina-sapping conditions (just 6 of the 27 who set off completed) to grind out what had looked a most unlikely victory for at least three-quarters of the race, in the process registering his maiden success over fences and providing his new owner with his first winner of the race since Shutthefrontdoor's triumph in 2014.

I Am Maximus didn't quite live up to the hype that surrounded him in his early days but he'd made the frame in Grade 1 novices on his last 2 outings and improved further to fully justify his recent purchase by JP McManus and notable market support on handicap debut, the longer trip and a never-say-die ride unearthing bucket loads of stamina; raced off the pace, went in snatches (reminders after sixth), mistake thirteenth, jumped badly left fifteenth and sixteenth, progress from twentieth, ridden 2 out, switched approaching last, found plenty to lead final 50 yds. Gevrey had seemingly excelled himself when fourth at Cheltenham but managed to back that performance up, relishing the longer trip and denied only by one who got an inspired ride; mid-field, jumped left first, took closer order twentieth, jumped left again next, close up 3 out, produced to lead between last 2, edged right, collared final 50 yds. Defi Bleu is far from consistent but is going through a good spell at the moment and posted a performance right up there with his very best having gone with a good deal more zest than is usually the case; close up, led briefly sixteenth, led again eighteenth, ridden from 3 out, headed between last 2, kept on. Dolcita produced a career-best upped markedly in trip for her handicap debut, this opening up plenty of options for next season; mid-field, travelled well, took closer order twentieth, second 4 out, ridden 2 out, kept on. Panda Boy hadn't had the ideal preparation having tipped up at Leopardstown but represents a yard well known for having its horses primed for the big day and ran the race of his life, coping well with the step up in trip; mid-field, travelled well, took closer order twentieth, fourth 3 out, pecked 2 out, one paced; still only 7, he'll likely remain a fixture in top-end staying handicap chases for some time to come. Angels Dawn shaped as if still in good form, not quite seeing things out after travelling strongly again for a long way; mid-field, snatched up second, not fluent seventeenth, ridden from 3 out, not fluent next, faded.

Punitive, turned out again quickly, failed to complete; raced off the pace, hampered first, fell sixteenth. Royale Pagaille, who was running in his first handicap since his repeat win in the Peter Marsh at Haydock last season, had long looked the type to be suited by a marathon test, but has a tendency to hit one every now and again and that proved his undoing here; raced off the pace, took closer order sixth, in touch when not fluent seventh, bumped ninth, fell sixteenth. Fire Attack had valid stamina concerns but was still up there when his jumping again failed him; made running, jumped left, headed briefly sixteenth, headed again eighteenth, second when unseated rider twentieth. Donkey Years again ran poorly after 11 weeks off; mid-field, lost place when not fluent seventeenth, pulled up before twentieth. Milan Native continues out of sorts, the blinkers doing little for his enthusiasm; raced off the pace, went with little fluency, blundered twelfth, struggling early final circuit, pulled up before fifteenth. Must Be Obeyed, upped markedly in trip, can have a line put through this run; mid-field, took closer order from fifteenth, lost place when badly hampered twentieth, pulled up twenty-first. Stumptown looked to have all the attributes required for this test but struggled to find any sort of rhythm, his Cheltenham run presumably having left its mark; raced off the pace, made mistakes, tailed off when pulled up before 3 out.

Birchdale was never likely to be suited by this test and wasn't asked to continue once it became a struggle; mid-division, labouring twentieth, pulled up twenty-first. Champagne Platinum failed to repeat last effort; raced off the pace, not always fluent, struggling seventeenth, pulled up twenty-first. Farceur Du Large, mid-division, lost place when hit seventeenth, tailed off when pulled up before 3 out. Now Where Or When didn't stay the longer trip; held up, took closer order from sixth, in touch eighth, jumped right ninth, left second twentieth, weakened from 4 out, pulled up 2 out. Fairyhill Run again ran poorly; mid-division, lost place from sixteenth, pulled up before twentieth. Real Steel didn't take long to revert to type; held up, jumped none too fluently, struggling early final circuit, pulled up seventeenth. Amirite attracted support but shaped as if amiss on handicap debut; mid-field, not fluent second, lost place fifteenth, pulled up next. Tenzing had crept into the race under an ultra-patient ride and was just about to lay down a challenge when making a seismic error, seemingly suffering an injury in the process; waited with, travelled smoothly, steady headway from early final circuit, close up when all but came down 3 out, pulled up before next.

Max Flamingo arrived in very different form to last year and first-time cheekpieces failed to revive him; chased leaders, weakening when mistake twentieth, pulled up twenty-first. Chemical Energy added to his hit-and-miss record in this sphere on handicap chase debut; held up, not always fluent, bad mistake twenty-first, behind when pulled up before 2 out. The Goffer arrived on the back of a career best with the promise of more to come, but found this too much of a test in the conditions; held up, steady headway from early final circuit, in touch twentieth, weakened approaching 4 out, pulled up before 3 out. Thedevilscoachman shaped much better than being pulled up suggests, going for a long way as if handily weighted on handicap debut; mid-field, travelled fluently, took closer order fifteenth, chased leaders 4 out, shaken up from next, tied up between last 2, pulled up last; will benefit from a return to around 3m. Busselton was friendless in the betting and didn't give his running, his race over long before stamina became an issue; chased leaders, lost place sixteenth, pulled up before eighteenth. Espanito Bello arrived at the very top of his game but posted an underwhelming effort, possible lack of stamina not a factor; mid-field, not always fluent, lost place when slow twentieth, pulled up twenty-first.