Tony McFadden highlights three horses entered this week whose latest effort features on Timeform's Hot Races list.

Timeform's Hot Races feature considers all future performances and weighs improvement shown, rivals beaten and other factors to identify potentially significant form. You can access the list with a Timeform Race Passes subscription.

Anificas Beauty Anificas Beauty was unable to complete the hat-trick in a seven-furlong handicap at Chelmsford last month but she ran well to finish second in a soundly-run contest that has proved to be a solid piece of form for the grade. Anificas Beauty was beaten a length and a half by Triggered, who was a lot lower in the weights than he'd been last year and was arriving in good form having won at Lingfield and finished runner-up at Wolverhampton. After beating Anificas Beauty at Chelmsford, Triggered then showed improved form to defy a 6 lb higher mark at Wolverhampton and he wasn't disgraced back on turf last time. The third at Chelmsford, Monaadhil, who was a length and a half behind Anificas Beauty, also showed improved form on his next outing over the same course and distance, going down by just three-quarters of a length in second, while even the last two home, Tables Turned and Mr Marvlos, but both fared much better next time, hitting the frame and finishing close up. Anificas Beauty has been declared for a handicap back over seven furlongs at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Papa Cocktail Papa Cocktail has been on a roll of late and again impressed with how strongly he travelled when completing the hat-trick at Carlisle a couple of weeks ago. He ultimately had to work fairly hard to get the verdict, passing the post with a neck advantage, but it's worth noting the form of that race - contested over just shy of six furlongs - has worked out well. The second and third both contested a six-furlong handicap at Hamilton last week and filled the first two places, albeit with Thaki turning the tables on Lord Abama, while Barney's Bay and Newyorkstateofmind - fifth and last of seven, respectively, at Carlisle - also finished one-two in a six-furlong handicap at Thirsk on Monday. Papa Cocktail, who has gone up 3 lb for his latest effort, could tackle five furlongs for the first time in a valuable Sunday Series Handicap at Beverley. His strong-travelling style suggests he's worth a crack at the minimum trip.

The Thunderer The Thunderer hasn't been seen since making a winning start for Ollie Sangster at Wolverhampton in April but, despite that contest being run at a muddling gallop which resulted in a messy finish, the form has largely worked out well in the two months since. Runner-up Eagle Court struck at Salisbury on his only subsequent start, while fifth-placed Masque of Anarchy was also successful next time out, winning a Pontefract handicap, albeit with plenty in his favour. Two others from the seven-runner contest have won in the couple of months since, while even the last home has run creditably and finished placed on both starts. The Thunderer, who missed the break and also had to overcome trouble in running, could still have more to offer for this yard and holds an entry at Goodwood on Friday.